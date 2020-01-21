Daisy Ridley accidentally spoiled ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ for Josh Gad after inviting him for a set visit on the worst possible day

- source
- ILM and Lucasfilm Ltd/TBS
- Josh Gad appeared on TBS’s “Conan” on Monday and spoke about how a visit to the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” set spoiled one of the movie’s major surprises for him.
- Gad’s former “Murder on the Orient Express” costar Daisy Ridley wanted him to visit the “Star Wars” set, but the actor’s schedule postponed the opportunity until the movie’s last day of shooting.
- “I’m so excited to see, you know, like them getting onto the Millennium Falcon or just something crazy,” the “Frozen” star said. “And I get there and Ian McDiarmid is in his Palpatine outfit. And the first dialogue that comes out of his mouth is, ‘You are my granddaughter.'”
- McDiarmid’s Emperor Palpatine has been a recurring villain in the Skywalker Saga, making the film’s reveal that he was related to heroine Rey (Ridley) one of its most shocking moments.
- Gad added he felt “so honored but also so disrespected at the same time” that Ridley and director J.J. Abrams didn’t want him to experience the moment with a movie audience.
- Watch the video below. Gad starts talking about his set visit at 0:40.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.