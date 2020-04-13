Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly had the cops called on him for throwing a party despite ‘stay-at-home’ orders

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may have ignored social-distancing protocols and thrown a party despite “stay-at-home” orders in Texas, according to TMZ.

Photos allegedly taken at the two-time Pro Bowler’s house obtained by TMZ re veal all the makings of a party – including food, drinks, and guests. They even appear to show Cowboys teammate Ezekiel Elliott in attendance.

The local police department responded to a call signaling that there was a party at Prescott's house, but "the officer was unable to verify the report," according to TMZ's source with the Prosper PD.

Dak Prescott may be in hot water.

A report from TMZ sports suggests the Dallas Cowboys quarterback may have ignored social-distancing protocols and thrown a party despite “stay-at-home” orders in Texas.

According to TMZ, the two-time Pro Bowler had the cops called on him after reports that he threw a party at his house in Prosper, Texas. TMZ reported that the event included roughly 30 people and was a birthday party for one of Prescott’s friends. Insider was unable to independently verify the report.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has mandated that gatherings have no more than 10 people.

Photos obtained by TMZ that were allegedly taken at Prescott’s house reveal all the makings of a party – including food, drinks, and guests. They also appear to show Cowboys teammate Ezekiel Elliott in attendance.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are partying like it's NOT 2020 in the middle of a pandemic — hanging together for a celebration that appears to violate the Texas "safer-at-home" order. https://t.co/rzw1jiyvZm — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 11, 2020

The Prosper police department responded to the call, according to TMZ, but the department said the officer involved “was unable to verify the report of a ‘party.'”

“He just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines – to include social distancing,” the department told TMZ.

Prescott has been documented breaking social-distancing rules before: He joined former Dallas wide receiver Dez Bryant and others for a workout earlier this month and took a moment to pose for a photo.

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

Whether or not the fifth-year quarterback will face repercussions from his team or the NFL remains to be seen. In the meantime, all eyes are on the league and its decision about a timeline for the upcoming season.