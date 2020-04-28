Disappointing photos show people’s failed attempts at dalgona coffee

Rachel Hosie
Dalgona coffee is harder to make than it looks.

Twitter/Instagram
  • Whipped, ombré dalgona coffee has been all over social media for the past few weeks.
  • It’s made by whisking up equal parts instant coffee, sugar, and hot water until super frothy and then spooning it over a glass of milk with ice.
  • It turns out, however, that dalgona coffee is somewhat harder to make than it looks, as these 12 photos show.
  • Some were gloopy, others watery, and all were sad, but they still get 10 out of 10 for effort.
Dalgona coffee has taken the world by storm over the past few weeks. Well, the world of social-media foodies, anyway.

If you’ve been living under a rock – or in a WiFi-less quarantine – and aren’t up to speed, dalgona coffee is a pretty drink that involves aggressively whisking up equal parts instant coffee, sugar, and hot water until super frothy and then spooning it over a glass of milk with ice.

This is what it’s meant to look like:

How dalgona coffee is meant to look.

Jennifer Gauld/Getty Images

A fair number of people who’ve tried their hand at dalgona coffee, however, have, well, failed.

Many ended up with something that looked just like a normal iced coffee – and a sore arm.

“I’m sad and my hand hurt,” wrote the person behind this failed attempt.

One woman joked that her hand had been paralyzed by attempting to make the drink.

It’s unclear what even happened here.

The same could be said for this fail.

This attempt at whipped coffee looked more like nut butter (which, to be fair, might be delicious).

And this person‘s whisked coffee turned equally gloopy.

This person went wrong by making it too watery, and though she still enjoyed her creation, she said it was “too tiring” to make every day.

Salma Elmo described her attempt as looking “more like boiling Chai on the stove.”

Even a professional barista and the founder of Stockholm Coffee Festival, Pierre Tymms, failed when attempting dalgona coffee.

Craig Takeuchi thought he could substitute honey for the sugar, and it did not go well.

After Amber Daley failed at making dalgona coffee, she decided there was only one way to salvage it: Add cream and booze.

Maybe best to leave it to the food influencers.