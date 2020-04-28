Disappointing photos show people’s failed attempts at dalgona coffee

- source
- Whipped, ombré dalgona coffee has been all over social media for the past few weeks.
- It’s made by whisking up equal parts instant coffee, sugar, and hot water until super frothy and then spooning it over a glass of milk with ice.
- It turns out, however, that dalgona coffee is somewhat harder to make than it looks, as these 12 photos show.
- Some were gloopy, others watery, and all were sad, but they still get 10 out of 10 for effort.
Dalgona coffee has taken the world by storm over the past few weeks. Well, the world of social-media foodies, anyway.
If you’ve been living under a rock – or in a WiFi-less quarantine – and aren’t up to speed, dalgona coffee is a pretty drink that involves aggressively whisking up equal parts instant coffee, sugar, and hot water until super frothy and then spooning it over a glass of milk with ice.
This is what it’s meant to look like:
A fair number of people who’ve tried their hand at dalgona coffee, however, have, well, failed.
Many ended up with something that looked just like a normal iced coffee – and a sore arm.
#dalgonacoffee first trial fail ???? pic.twitter.com/eSeybnu1OU
— ???? ???? ???? ???? (@izzateaaa) March 19, 2020
“I’m sad and my hand hurt,” wrote the person behind this failed attempt.
1st attempt to make Dalgona coffee kinda fail. I don't have mixer so it didn't be fluffy. I'm sad and my hand hurt LOL ????????#dalgonacoffee pic.twitter.com/Ph1L2wQuV5
— ❤???? (@__myungjae) March 19, 2020
One woman joked that her hand had been paralyzed by attempting to make the drink.
View this post on Instagram
. #dalgonacoffee fail and 100% expected. Don't use espresso coffee that is already made and don't use sugar that is too fine. The only victory I'll claim is that I did this whipping by hand, which is now paralysed ???? #mobilephotography #huaweip30pro #huaweishot #huaweipromode #lovemyhuawei #capturedonp30pro #capturedonhuawei #leicavariosummiluxh #rewritetherules #rewritetheday #igerssydney #igerssydneyfood #igersaustralia #mandaeatstheworld #instafoodie #sydneyfoodie #homecooking
It’s unclear what even happened here.
#DalgonaCoffee #fail pic.twitter.com/EaI5jW5oIe
— Ms. Awesome (@amyellen68) April 24, 2020
The same could be said for this fail.
Epic fail ????#DalgonaCoffee pic.twitter.com/xkd1rXSzSI
— Wugut (@duh_nochu) April 15, 2020
This attempt at whipped coffee looked more like nut butter (which, to be fair, might be delicious).
And this person‘s whisked coffee turned equally gloopy.
final step #dalgonacoffee fail laaa ???? pic.twitter.com/Gl9Wk3w2Hw
— ???????????? (@suyaa91) March 19, 2020
This person went wrong by making it too watery, and though she still enjoyed her creation, she said it was “too tiring” to make every day.
View this post on Instagram
My first attempt in making #dalgonacoffee is a fail because it's too watery. The only workout I've done in the last two weeks is whisking this and I gave up too quickly. ???? But hey, this tastes so good! I get the hype now. ???? (Too tiring to make one everyday though. ????)
Salma Elmo described her attempt as looking “more like boiling Chai on the stove.”
My #dalgonacoffee looks more like boiling Chai on the stove. Epic fail. pic.twitter.com/ac4EqbcZuS
— Salma Elmo. ???? (@salmaelmo_) April 4, 2020
Even a professional barista and the founder of Stockholm Coffee Festival, Pierre Tymms, failed when attempting dalgona coffee.
#dalgonacoffee attempt No.1: big fail #dalgonafail pic.twitter.com/1kDTuj9ZfM
— baristapierre (@baristapierre) April 24, 2020
Craig Takeuchi thought he could substitute honey for the sugar, and it did not go well.
How to fail at making the trendy Dalgona whipped coffee recipe: get the brilliant idea to use honey because you don't have sugar. #Dalgonacoffee #fail pic.twitter.com/MVp6RSoImY
— Craig Takeuchi (@Cinecraig) April 27, 2020
After Amber Daley failed at making dalgona coffee, she decided there was only one way to salvage it: Add cream and booze.
How to salvage your #DalgonaCoffee when it's a colossal fail: just add whiskey/Kahlúa, then top with whipped cream.
Also, I might be drunk. #coronakitchen pic.twitter.com/LlpTbgGyMx
— Ms. Amber Daley (@Amber_Daley) March 28, 2020
Maybe best to leave it to the food influencers.