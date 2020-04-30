I made 4 whipped drinks at home including dalgona coffee and ranked them all from worst to best

caption I tasted whipped cocoa, Nutella, strawberry milk, and coffee. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

After dalgona coffee took over TikTok, social media users began whipping up other flavored beverages, too.

One Instagram user shared recipes for whipped cocoa, whipped strawberry milk, and whipped Nutella.

I decided to give each of these recipes a try, along with the one that started it all, to see which was the best use of time and arm exercise.

Ultimately, I thought the whipped Nutella tasted and performed the best, but they each had their own share of positive characteristics.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I am a steadfast black coffee drinker. Occasionally, I’ll break for an afternoon iced coffee with a splash of milk or a cappuccino to warm the soul, but nine times out of 10, I keep it dark and clean.

When I saw everyone on social media trying this new whipped coffee concoction, I was intrigued. And as the trend grew and I thought about all the different whipped possibilities out there, I got more curious. Would I like it? Is it a requirement of quarantine? Should I try it just to be able to join the conversation?

Ultimately, the latter won out as I can’t stand to have anything less than a truly well-informed opinion about anything when it comes to food. So, in the name of journalism, I tackled four whipped drink recipes and ranked them from worst to best based on my now well-informed opinions.

Recognizing that everyone’s taste buds are different, I described the creation process and taste of each so that you, dear reader, can consider your own preferences, and make your own well-informed decisions about which you’d like best.

While I didn’t think any were particularly bad, and I do think there is a good use for each of the whips, there are a few that I don’t think belong on top of milk.

As I set out to make four different whipped drinks created based on the popularity of dalgona coffee, ironically what I needed was a cup of coffee.

I had heard tales from coworkers about the hard work that was to come, so I needed a pre-coffee coffee to get me going.

While I sipped in the beautifully harsh dark roast, I decided that the best way for me to go about this experiment would be to make all the whips first, taste them each while fresh, and then try them on top of milk one after another after they were all made.

In my opinion, the worst of the bunch was the cocoa whip.

caption Ingredient lineup for whipped cocoa.

The recipe I used for this and the other two non-coffee drinks came from Valentina Mussi of @sweetportfolio on Instagram.

To make the whip, she called for 1/2 teaspoon of cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon of sugar, and 3 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream. Then instructions said to load it onto a glass of your milk of choice with ice.

I loved the concoction as a stand-alone whip, though.

caption It was great on its own.

I think it would make a great middle-layer of a cake or a cupcake filling, but it didn’t work for me as a beverage.

The consistency was pretty much that of hand-made whipped cream – which does well in hot coffee since it melts, but in cold milk I found that it just got lumpy. The lumps were floating around in the glass and when I tried to mix them in, things just got weird.

It was also a tad bit grainy since it was made by combining a powder with a cool liquid – some of the powder didn’t fully combine the way it would have in a hot and melty situation.

I appreciated that it took the shortest amount of time to make.

caption This only took five minutes to whip up.

This whip took five minutes of muscle power to form its peaks. Comparatively speaking, that was a blip.

I used a small mixing bowl and a makeshift whisk to beat the three ingredients until they combined.

I went with the pinky test to see when each of the whips were ready, and this one came up stiff at the five-minute mark.

Coming in at No. 3 in this ranking is the whipped-drink poster child: dalgona coffee.

caption Much like its recipe called for, this sticky stuff tasted equal parts bitter and sweet.

To make the topping, I used a guideline from my colleague who made the drink a few weeks before I did, which instructed me to use equal parts instant coffee, sugar, and hot water.

I was prepared to whisk until it turned into a smooth and frothy substance and then just spoon it on top of a glass of iced milk.

While I didn’t think there was anything wrong with this whip, I just thought the Nutella and strawberry variations worked better as milk toppings.

caption I had to mix it into the milk in order to be able to drink it.

I thought this whip physically blended well with milk. That being said, I couldn’t take a successful sip with the gummy topping floating in the glass – it completely blocked the path to the milk.

This dalgona coffee was sweet, but it was also sticky, which made the finished product a bit overwhelming in my opinion.

Unlike the others, dalgona’s texture was more gummy than whipped. But that’s probably because it’s not made with heavy whipping cream.

caption It hardened pretty quickly in the bowl.

The heavy whipping cream in the other three recipes lent a light and airy texture that complemented each sweet flavor well.

It was so sweet and also bitter that if I weren’t making this on assignment for work, I wouldn’t have taken more than a sip.

The whipped coffee concoction took 22 minutes to beat by hand.

caption It required some muscle.

After around 15 minutes, I was convinced that my arm was no longer attached to my body, but the thought of dragging this out any longer made me power through.

I whisked ferociously, pretending the mixture was as liquidy as raw eggs. Of course, it wasn’t, and the thick texture made whipping even more tiresome.

When I stuck my finger in it at the end to test readiness, I was surprised by how meringue-y it felt. It was like I was sticking my pinky into a bowl of freshly made marshmallow fluff.

Watching the coffee and sugar react with the hot water was really fascinating. The texture of this whip was definitely the most fun out of the four, but the taste and the fact that it needed to be mixed into the milk landed it the No. 3 spot, in my opinion.

I would totally top a dessert with this stuff, though!

I thought the whipped strawberry topping deserved second place.

caption I had to make a substitution for this one.

I tried to stick to Mussi’s recipe for this one, but I couldn’t find Nesquik strawberry powder in any store I visited. The closest thing I found was strawberry flavored milk.

The recipe called for 1 tablespoon of Strawberry Nesquik powder and 4 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream.

Since I was using strawberry milk instead of powder, I used a little less than a tablespoon of the flavored ingredient, and a little more than 4 tablespoons of the heavy cream.

This one’s consistency most resembled canned whipped cream, which was great for combining with cold milk.

caption I could have eaten this by the spoonful.

While the milk made it a little more liquidy than it would have been if I had made it with strawberry powder, it wasn’t a bad consistency at all.

It had the mouthfeel of whipped cream that comes in an aerosol can: light, airy, and a little bit wet.

My whip didn’t turn pink the way Mussi’s did, but the strawberry flavor was still very much present.

I was able to get the strawberry flavor without having to mix the whip into the milk, though, which I thought was a great bonus.

caption I’m not opposed to rocking a whipped cream mustache.

Not having to mix the topping into the milk meant I was able to enjoy the thrill of drinking something with whipped cream on top.

I could take a sip and get a bit of that flavorful froth along with a drag of the milky under layer.

It only took around 10 minutes of hand whipping to reach its peak texture.

caption When you see the mixture come together, stop whipping.

I saw it reach a semi-stiff texture at around the nine-minute mark. I kept going though because I thought I could get it to a similar consistency to the cocoa flavor.

I ended up over-whipping it and it started to break, getting liquidy again.

Finally, I thought the No. 1 whipped drink was the Nutella variety.

caption I love Nutella.

Mussi’s recipe for this one called for one spoonful of Nutella and 1/3 cup of heavy whipping cream.

I did as I was told, and it came out fabulously.

It had a mousse-like texture that held up well over time and on top of the milk.

caption It felt like chocolate mousse on my spoon.

I would eat a bowl of this for dessert. And by dessert, I mean any meal of the day that’s not my morning coffee.

While I was whipping it up, the Nutella started to break apart into little bits. I thought it was going to stay separated, but as I kept moving my whisk, the bits came together and joined forces to make this stunning topping.

I could taste it by sipping, but it also combined really seamlessly when I mixed it into the cold milk.

caption This one worked well both ways.

The consistency and flavor of the whipped Nutella made for the best topping and the best mix-in.

I thought this would be way too sweet, but it wasn’t at all. It tasted like a slightly more mild version of Nutella.

All four were good and fun to make, but the Nutella whip was just the most flawless of the bunch.

caption All four contenders ranked from worst (left) to best right).

The Nutella flavor simply offered the best overall experience. It didn’t take long to make, it wasn’t too sweet, it blended well with the milk, and it was drinkable without having to mix it in completely.

Overall, these were all fun to make. While I wouldn’t start my day with any of them, I can see why someone who likes a more milky concoction would.

If I were to make any of them again, it would probably be as a dessert or hot chocolate topping.