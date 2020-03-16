LIVE UPDATES: Watch the results for the Democratic primary in Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District.

Progressive Democrat Marie Newman is challenging Rep. Dan Lipinski in Illinois’ 3rd congressional district, a race that has received national attention.

Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Central Time and 8 p.m. ET.

Follow along for live results and vote counts here.

Illinois 3rd congressional district primary results:

Who are the candidates?

Marie Newman is mounting a challenge against Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of just two anti-abortion House Democrats, in the safe Democratic district located in the Chicago suburbs.

The race has received national attention, with groups including EMILY’s List and Planned Parenthood Action stepping in to support Newman

