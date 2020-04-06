Dana White has denied being ‘the poster boy of corporate greed,’ after refusing to cancel a UFC show: ‘I do this because I f—— love it!’

caption Dana White has denied claims he is only pushing ahead with UFC shows during the pandemic because of greed. source Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Dana White has been called “the poster boy of corporate greed,” for his reticence to cancel UFC events during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a comment which the UFC president has denied, saying he doesn’t want to sit in his house until August, and is eager to be the first sports executive who restarts his organization.

White recently confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov will no longer headline the UFC 249 event on April 18, but the show will go on regardless.

The UFC boss Dana White denied being “the poster boy of corporate greed” while speaking to Frank Warren on the boxing promoter’s “Heavyweight” podcast last week.

White has been rebuked by vast swathes of the MMA media because of his insistence at pressing ahead with the UFC 249 event on April 18 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249 was originally headlined by the anticipated lightweight world title fight between defending champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

The pandemic has left Nurmagomedov locked down in his native Russia – he “is out,” according to White, who added that a full show would be announced Monday regardless.

This goes against what other major sports leagues are doing. From the NBA in the US to the Premier League in England, many entities have closed operations. The 2020 Olympics has even been postponed for an entire year.

The UFC, by contrast, is still trying to organize events in the near-term. The company has been called “reckless and irresponsible” by The Guardian reporter Karim Zidan, for its approach.

“Dana White’s insistence that the show must go on is not only a prime example of corporate greed, but a betrayal of its responsibility towards its staff, its fighters, and the public,” Zidan wrote on March 15.

Weeks later, White responded.

“Let’s start figuring out how we beat [the pandemic],” he told Frank Warren. “How do we get back to normal and live our normal lives again?

“I’m not going to be afraid to be the first guy to jump straight out and getting s— together again. [Let’s] start putting on fights [and] putting on sporting events that you can watch on TV or pay-per-view.

“I did an interview with CNN a week ago and they said, ‘You’re being called the poster-boy of corporate greed.’ It has nothing to do with f—— corporate greed.”

White said he doesn’t ‘even need to do this s—‘

When the former CEO of the UFC Lorenzo Fertitta and his brother Frank Fertitta III sold the UFC to Endeavor, which was then known as WME/IMG, for $4 billion in 2016, White made $400 million from the deal, according to the LA Times.

caption White says he doesn’t even need the money he’ll make from any upcoming shows. source Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

“I don’t even need to do this s— anymore,” White said on the podcast. “I do this because I f—— love it. I do this because this is what I believe I was put on this Earth to do. I’m doing what I believe should be done.

“Guys should be playing baseball right now. Okay, don’t have any fans. Limit the amount of people who are around the court. Make sure these guys are healthy and good to play.

“Something’s gonna kill us. I’m probably going to have a heart attack … if the coronavirus is gonna kill me, [let me] get the coronavirus! Something’s gonna f—— gonna get us eventually.

“I don’t want to stop living and I don’t want to hide in my house till f—— August, alright? I’m ready to get rolling and figure this thing out.”

