A journalist is exposing the ridiculous ways influencers contort their bodies to completely change how they look in Instagram photos

- Danae Mercer is an influencer and journalist exposing the tricks many people use to contort their bodies for photos on Instagram.
- Mercer, 33, who’s based in the United Arab Emirates, learned the secrets from a career in magazines, and now she’s on a mission to educate others.
- Mercer told Insider that she didn’t have a problem with influencers posing in certain ways but that her aim is “to educate and pull back the curtain, and remind people that what we see online is incredibly filtered, posed, and perfected.”
- Her posts show how tricks such as changing the lighting, pushing your hips back, and standing with your legs at particular angles can make your body look completely different.
The concept of “Instagram versus reality” isn’t new, but there aren’t that many people exposing the specific tricks that some influencers use to make their bodies look a certain way for photos.
One such person is Danae Mercer, a journalist in the United Arab Emirates who regularly posts photos and videos explaining how people can contort their bodies into unnatural poses to create an illusion that doesn’t reflect how they look at all.
Mercer, 33, shows her 90,000 Instagram followers how tricks such as changing the lighting, pushing your hips back, and standing with your legs at particular angles can make your body look completely different.
BLOATED to ABS in 30 seconds flat? And no crash diets, poo tea, waist trainers, or heartattack pills in site? Magic. OR, hey, maybe just knowing how to work my ANGLES. Here’s what I did: Found great side lighting with a mirror in front of me. Seriously, this is the best way to get any sort of definition. So the window here is just beside my left hand. Popped my hips baaaaack. Really far. Like – really – far. My back is super arched, you just can’t tell. Stood on my tippy toes. Put one foot slightly to the left of the other one. They look like they’re in one line, but they aren’t. This makes the legs look longer and leaner. Squeezed. Stopped breathing. Held it for just three seconds, long enough to get the snap before I fell over. And then, hey, I relaxed, and my seriously BLOATED period belly popped RIGHT. BACK. OUT. We see LOADS of images like the POSED one all over the internet right now. And that’s pretty cool, because gals train hard and are proud and we’re here to cheer them on. BUT wouldn’t it be wonderful if we saw more relaxed? More just chilled wobbly bits and people actually standing on both feet not on tip toe, and our hips just in a line not all popped back crazy style? I think it could be powerful. It could help us remember constantly just how WONDERFUL, NORMAL, and GLORIOUS we are — bloated bellies or toned bellies or great lighting and all. Outfit @Womensbest.me @womensbest #instagramvsreality #womenirl #popsugarfitness #whstrong #normalizenormalbodies #bodypositivity #ditchthediet #talkingoutloud #losehatenotweight #allbodiesaregoodbodies #bopowarrior #bopo
And the influencer explained to Insider just why she feels so strongly about her message.
‘What looks like a “casual” photo’ is ‘usually very posed’
“The danger with social media is we feel like it’s more ‘real life’ than what we now see in magazines and on TV,” Mercer said. “But it isn’t, not really. It’s incredibly filtered.
“People don’t realize that what looks like a ‘casual’ photo or just chilled gym session is usually very posed, very styled, and very deliberate. And that’s OK – the posing is OK, the styling is OK, all that’s OK. But I think we need to be educated.
“In the same way people now know that magazines are Photoshopped, we should be talking about all that goes into stylized Insta shots – just so we’re more informed and have the tools to manage it all.”
Another reason Mercer has taken on her mission, she said, is that she used to have an eating disorder and found that when she was at her thinnest she received the most praise (in person, as she wasn’t really online then).
“So part of this whole conversation for me, one where I talk about the reality behind pictures, is to pull us back to a bigger topic: mental health,” Mercer said.
“We need to broaden our understanding of health beyond just the aesthetic and really look at what’s happening inside of us. Even on social media. Especially on social media.”
Mercer learned posing tricks from working in magazines
If you follow Mercer, you might think she’s already exposed all the tricks models and influencers use to change how their bodies look – but she said she hasn’t even scraped the surface.
“I’ve been in the magazine and influencer world now for years,” she said.
“I worked with athletes for photo shoots (I was an editor), so I learned a lot about how to get ‘regular’ folks to pose in ways that would make them just look incredible. But I’ve also been content-creating for ages, so I’ve had time to see what people do on shoots and how they do it.”
If you’re keen to learn the tricks of the trade, Mercer recommended looking at details like camera angles, what people are wearing, the lighting, and their poses.
“For instance, bum-workout videos are almost always shot from a lower angle, with the camera tilted up, and it’s off to the side, and the back leg will be stretched out so that you can still see both bumcheeks,” she said.
“It’s funny, little things like that, but it makes for a much more flattering photo and video than otherwise.”
She doesn’t actually have anything against people posing
As well as enlightening people who think influencers’ bodies are unachievably perfect-looking, Mercer’s posts are teaching them how to contort their own bodies. But she said she wasn’t worried about this.
“Honestly, if a gal wants to do that, I say go for it,” Mercer said.
“My main goal with my ‘how influencers get X’-type videos is to educate and pull back the curtain, and remind people that what we see online is incredibly filtered, posed, and perfected.
You’ve probably seen these two poses online: ???? Kneeling, knees to camera, abs tight ???? Sitting, bumum to camera, super arched. Here’s the thing: no one sits like that in real life. They sit like that because it looks great in photos. How’s it done? ???? Lift your bikini side for longer legs (skip if wearing leggings obviously) ????Create an angle with your body ???? Move what you want larger closer to camera ???? Squeeze EVERYTHING And BAM! Different photo, same gal. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with taking pics like this. I do it all the time. But it’s critical we remember the reality behind the perfect insta-snap. And that we remind ourselves constantly just how much social media is NOT REAL. Even when it comes to sitting down ????❤️. #talkingoutloud #whstrong #socialmediavsreality #photographytips #normalizenormalbodies #cellulite #iweigh #popsugarfitness
“I just think we need to be educated so that we know, OK, this is posed, this gal doesn’t look like this all the time – that normally she’s not squeezing her abs and arching her hips and standing on tiptoe by the window.
“But I’m absolutely fine if a lady wants to go away and take a booty photo of herself where she feels all those things.”
Mercer said she loves helping her friends take photos of themselves that they look at and feel awesome.
“Why not? Isn’t that a wonderful thing?” she said. “There’s no shame in it.”
However, she draws the line at naming the apps that some people use to edit their bodies.
“I feel like that’s a whole different thing, one that goes into really dangerous territory, mentally – because we can never really look like those apps tell us we should,” Mercer said. “So those are a hard no for me.”
Mercer was nervous to post ‘imperfect’ photos of herself at first
Until about a year ago, Mercer was like many influencers, posting luxury travel and fitness shots. But she said it “really wasn’t reflecting what I felt inside myself.”
So last April, after being inspired by other body-positive Instagrammers, Mercer decided to try posting something more real.
“Not just the ‘perfect’ fitness-influencer shot, but something that showed part of myself I was always ashamed of: my cellulite and stretch-mark bum,” she said. “It scared me to bits, really. But I’ve had no regrets, and I have never looked back.”
Don't let social media fool you. Or magazines. TV. Movies. Don't let them whisper and lie and tell you that THIS is HUMAN and THIS is PERFECTION. Because so often, in so many ways, the images we see are distorted. Altered. Adjusted. Whether it's with the click of a two-dollar app or in cinema post-production, so MUCH of what is sent out there isn't quite, well, real. It's tucked here. Smoothed there. Lit and brushed and softened and strengthened. There can be art in these things. Of course there can. Because art is creating and changing and modifying and building toward a vision. But sometimes, sometimes it's important to step back. To stare hard. And to remind ourselves the lens that we so often stare through is so very, very rarely real. Good luck out there. x Image by the magical, incredible @chiclebelle #selflove #beforeandafter #instavsreality #talkingoutloud #feminist #curatedbygirls #womenirl #popsugarfitness
Mercer said she still gets nervous the first time she addresses a new issue, from cellulite and bloating to eating disorders.
“It’s scary because you feel vulnerable. You’re putting yourself out there and just saying, hey, this is me, this is the real me and not a mask, and it’s fragile, and here I am,'” she said.
“But I really believe that by being vulnerable, we form true connections. We become stronger. We figure ourselves out. So I’m trying to embrace that side of myself – even if it’s tough.”
‘Who tells us our cellulite is bad? Who makes us ashamed of stretch marks?’
In December, Mercer posted a photo she’d taken a year earlier but hadn’t been confident enough to post at the time because it showed her cellulite.
I was too ashamed to post this last year. I shared the second photo. The perfect angle photo. The look-no-bootie-cellulite photo. I was the fittest I had ever been, thanks to plenty of training from she-of-the-great-peach @Kayleigh_Dawson. I felt proud and strong and comfortable. But still there were parts of me that made me feel weak. Ashamed. Flawed. This festive season, I feel different about my cellulite, my body, how my shape compares to others. It's not that I love every lump every day – I don't. But I'm learning to not hide them. Not cower them away. Because it's in the shadows that insecurities fester; it's in isolation that fears grow. So this holiday, I want to give a little cheers to my wiggles and niggles and lumps and bumps, and to yours too. Here's to learning a bit more about ourselves – wonderfully complex and perfectly imperfect as we might be. #strongertogether #strongertogetherselfie #womenirl #whstrong #womenshealthuk #feminist #bopo #normalizenormalbodies #selflove #celluliteisbeautiful #projectbodylove
Mercer told Insider that in the photo she’s standing alongside her best friend, Kayleigh Dawson, an athlete and personal trainer whose body Mercer envied for years.
“I did indeed hide that photo for a good year or so because I felt so embarrassed by all the dimples on my bum, especially in comparison to her perfect peach,” she said.
But Mercer said that as she changed her attitude and developed more self-acceptance, she realized it was “ridiculous.”
“Especially when we start to think about how 80% to 90% of women have cellulite,” she said, “how thin people have it, curvy people have it. Athletes. Moms. All sorts of folks in all different health journeys have it, because it’s so darn common. But somehow, along the way, someone told us it was shameful. Isn’t that insane?”
Questioning supposed societal norms like this has been a big part of Mercer’s journey from embarrassment to pride and acceptance of her body.
“Who tells us our cellulite is bad? Who makes us ashamed of stretch marks? Who has created these ideas of beauty?” she said.
“And then spending a lot of time unpacking it, trying to understand what I believe versus what I’ve been told to believe, while also reminding myself to be grateful for all the cool things my body can do, rather than just the way it looks.”
Mercer’s story has resonated with people around the world
Mercer’s openness and genuine candidness on Instagram have struck a chord with people across the globe.
“So many women around the world are struggling with body image, mental health, self-confidence in photos, their relationships with social media, the food they eat, consent, all these things,” she said.
“So quite often I get really powerful messages from women just wanting to share their stories. And that’s just incredible – it makes me feel really, really grateful.”
How fitspo hide BLOAT while adding in those ‘SLIM THICC’ curves. Heeeere we go! Other things that help here: ▫️Camera is slightly lower than waist height (makes legs look longer). ▫️ Sunrise light (trust me this will always be the best for photos / videos, especially for the female body). ▫️ Swimsuit bottoms pulled high (again long legs and hides the bloat a bit). This is partially a reminder that SOCIAL MEDIA is not REAL. And partially a lil guide to help you take a killer photo if you fancy. Because wanting reality is great. Wanting to feel fierce about a picture is great. Whatever you want, just do you. Bloated or curvy or posing or relaxed or all in the same breath. You’ve got this. x #womenirl #fitspo #selflove #normalizenormalbodies #photographytips #whstrong #meufparis #feminist #celluliteisnormal #glitterstretchmark
But this being the internet, Mercer, of course, deals with trolling and bullying from time to time. She said she tries to rise above it.
“It does hurt sometimes, especially when it feels more ‘intimate,’ like someone who actually follows me or something like that,” she said.
“But I’m always reminding myself that other people are going through their own battles and to be, above all else, kind.”