Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, the Beckhams, and Prince George led the UK in a nationwide applause for its free health service

A number of British celebrities led the UK in a nationwide applause for the country’s free health service, the NHS.

Residents across the UK stood outside their homes at 8 pm on Thursday night and clapped for one minute as a sign of appreciation and support for all of the invaluable work NHS workers are doing for the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of celebrities shared videos of themselves joining in the applause, with David Beckham and his family posting to Instagram, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauding outside of 10 Downing Street.

The Kensington Palace Twitter account shared a video a of Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte clapping, while the official James Bond Twitter account tweeted a video of several Bond cast members clapping – led by 007 himself Daniel Craig.

Prince George, David Beckham and his family, and Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz helped to lead the UK in a nationwide applause in support of the country’s free National Health Service (NHS).

The idea was for every person, at 8 pm, to stand outside their house and clap for a minute to show their appreciation for all of the incredible work that the NHS does and is doing, particularly during the coronavirus crisis as they risk their lives to help people every day.

And numeral celebrities partook in the minutes applause, including Prince George, the Beckhams, and Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

The official Kensington Palace Twitter account tweeted a sweet video of Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte showing their support.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

The Beckham family – dad David, sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper Seven filmed by mum Victoria – also joined in, with David Beckham posting videos to his story and sharing a post of the family clapping.

A host of James Bond and “No Time to Die” cast-members clapped for the NHS, too, with the official James Bond Twitter account sharing a montage of the stars clapping – beginning with James Bond himself Daniel Craig along with his Oscar-winning wife Rachel Weisz.

Ben Whishaw (Q), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), also joined in.

And the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson emerged from 10 Downing Street at eight o’clock sharp, joined by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.