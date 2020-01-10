Daniel Radcliffe says a man gave him $5 and thought he was homeless recently in New York: ‘Apparently, I need to shave more often’

Daniel Radcliffe appeared on BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday and spoke about being mistaken for a homeless person while in New York recently with his girlfriend and a dog they were fostering.

“I had my fleece hoodie and then a big coat over that and the dog was really cold, so I was like, ‘I’ll just kneel by you and stroke you to try and keep you warm,'” the actor recalled.

He continued: “And then I saw this guy look up at me like 10 yards away and smile. He walked about five steps past me and then just reappeared with a $5 bill over my shoulder and went, ‘Get yourself a coffee, mate.'”

“Apparently, I need to shave more often,” Radcliffe joked.

Daniel Radcliffe says he was mistaken for a homeless person while in New York and a stranger gave him money.

“It’s weird and funny,” Radcliffe said of being recognized in public during an appearance on BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday.

The 30-year-old actor, known for his role as the titular character of the “Harry Potter” franchise, went on to recall being on the east coast with girlfriend Erin Darke and a dog that they were fostering at the time.

“I was on the street with this dog and my girlfriend was in the shop, and it was very cold, Radcliffe said. “I had my fleece hoodie and then a big coat over that and the dog was really cold, so I was like, ‘I’ll just kneel by you and stroke you to try and keep you warm.'”

He continued: “And then I saw this guy look up at me like 10 yards away and smile. He walked about five steps past me and then just reappeared with a $5 bill over my shoulder and went, ‘Get yourself a coffee, mate.'”

“That was a wakeup call,” Radcliffe joked. “Apparently, I have to shave more often.”

Radcliffe has spoken about being recognized for his role as the wizard character several times.

caption Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame for his role as Harry Potter. source Warner Bros.

During a previous appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” in 2015, the actor talked about making a conscious effort to be pleasant when he meets fans.

“When you start acting at a young age, people expect you to be a total d— all the time, and that’s kind of the expectation that you sort of always find yourself coming up against,” Radcliffe said. “I think all my life, I’ve worked hard to not be that and to be as far away from that as possible.”

He continued: “But that has sometimes meant that you could be really rude to me, kind of, and I would just be like, ‘Yeah, fine.’ I won’t really notice that you’ve been rude. Ninety-nine percent of the time when people come up to you and ask for something on the street they are really very nice.”

More recently, the “Miracle Workers” star said that he enjoys meeting fans, but admitted that he’s not always in the best mood when someone approaches him for a photo in certain circumstances.

“I’m not going to lie and say that every single time somebody who’s asked for a picture has come up to me I’ve always been smiles about it,” he told Studio 10. “Most of the time I am. It’s just the gym where I get very annoyed.”

“I’m like, ‘OK, I’m really sweaty. Can you wait until the end?'” Radcliffe adding that regardless, he still does “genuinely enjoy meeting fans” and understands how much those moments mean to people who grew up watching his films.

Watch the video below (Radcliffe talks about the encounter at 2:23).