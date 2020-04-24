Danielle Jonas opens up about starring in the Jonas Brothers’ music videos, her jewelry line, and how to enjoy Mother’s Day at home this year

caption Danielle Jonas spoke to Insider about her jewelry company and shared her tips for celebrating Mother’s Day at home. source Courtesy of Danielle Jonas

Danielle Jonas spoke to Insider about her jewelry brand, starring in two of the Jonas Brothers’ music videos, and how families can celebrate Mother’s Day at home this year.

Danielle said that she draws inspiration for her jewelry designs from her grandmother’s pieces and style.

She also said that being in the Jonas Brothers’ videos for “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do” with husband Kevin Jonas was “equally as fun in different ways.”

The jewelry designer also told us that “planning a nice little brunch you can make with your family could be a nice way for everyone to spend Mother’s Day,” and indulging in an “extra long bath” is another way to spend the upcoming holiday.

Danielle Jonas spoke to Insider about her eponymous jewelry brand, starring in the Jonas Brothers' music videos, and how families can celebrate Mother's Day at home this year.

“My inspiration has always come from my grandmother’s jewelry and how she always had pieces that would transition from day to night so seamlessly, so when I’m designing I try to emulate her style that always inspired me,” Danielle told Insider.

“It’s something I’ve always had a passion for and I love having something to call my own that I can focus my creativity on,” she added.

Danielle launched her namesake brand in 2018 and has released three collections since then: Moments (comprised of nameplate necklaces and pieces with birthstones), New Beginnings (filled with dainty necklaces, earrings, and rings), and Perla (consisting of designs with links and diamonds).

The mother of two, who’s been married to musician Kevin Jonas since 2009, told us that she has one piece in particular that’s her favorite thus far.

“As much as I love the Perla Collection, the New Beginnings Drop Huggie still reigns as my favorite piece thus far!” she said. “I love pairing it with a larger hoop like the New Beginnings Huggie.”

Jewelry has always been an important part of Danielle’s life, and she said that there are two items that carry the most meaning for her.

“I have a few pieces of jewelry that are special to me,” Danielle shared. “First being my engagement ring and another being a ring my dad made for my siblings and I out of a ring he had from his father.”

She also told Insider that the most expensive piece of jewelry she ever splurged on was a new wedding band for Kevin to mark their 10th anniversary.

Previous pieces from Danielle’s company have been named after her and Kevin’s kids, daughters Alena and Valentina, and the designer said that she’s been considering a collection just for children.

For now, Danielle said that she and her team are “working on a few different concepts for the upcoming releases.”

“All I can say is there will be one coming soon!” she said.

Outside of her jewelry brand, she also appeared in the Jonas Brothers’ music videos for 2019’s “Sucker” and 2020’s “What a Man Gotta Do” with fellow J-Sisters Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who married Nick Jonas in 2018) and Sophie Turner (who wed Joe Jonas in 2019).

“We filmed ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ at separate times and setups so that was the biggest difference with the ‘Sucker’ video, which we were able to film all together,” she told us. “Both equally as fun in different ways though!”

Danielle said that she was “definitely more comfortable” while filming the video for “What a Man Gotta Do,” but being in a music video is still out of her element.

“If I’m being completely honest I don’t think I can ever be 100% comfortable in front of the camera, only because I’m not used to it,” she said.

Jonas is currently working from home, raising her kids, and helping them with their schoolwork amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said that with the help of her “amazing team,” she’s been able to keep “production running as normal as possible” and squeeze in time for herself.

“During this time of uncertainty, I tried to keep a routine and find times during the day, whether it be early in the morning or late at night when the girls are in bed, to keep up with working out and taking that time to decompress before or after a hectic day,” Danielle told us.

“I think the best advice that has been helping me manage my days is taking it one day at a time,” she added.

With Mother’s Day coming up and people advised to stay home due to the spread of the coronavirus, Jonas said that she’s “just hoping for some nice weather, so we are able to spend it outside.”

She also shared some suggestions on how to make the day special at home.

“I’d say planning a nice little brunch you can make with your family could be a nice way for everyone to spend Mother’s Day,” Jonas said. “And then later on if you can get away with some alone time or your kids are in bed, pamper yourself with an extra long bath that has all the bells and whistles!”