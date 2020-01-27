Danny Garcia was fighting Ivan Redkach on Saturday and had to defend himself against a bite.

The American boxer appeared to have been bitten on the shoulder in the eighth round and was told to “f— him up” by his angry father Angel Garcia when receiving instruction on his stool at the end of the round.

Garcia took heed of his father’s advice as he went on to batter and easily outpoint Redkach after 12 rounds of action, the ESPN reporter Dan Rafael said.

Garcia is now in the running for a massive 2020 fight against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An American boxer’s father screamed “f— him up for that!” when the opponent appeared to bite his son on the shoulder in the middle of a fight.

It all went down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during Showtime Boxing’s main event bout between prominent Philadelphian fighter Danny Garcia and the Ukrainian southpaw Ivan Redkach on Saturday.

After 12 rounds, ShoStats indicated that while Garcia was only able to land 22 of his 226 jabs thrown (10%), he hit Redkach with 173 of his 342 attempted power punches (51%). Overall, he out-landed Redkach by two punches to one.

Data analyst firm Compubox tweeted that Redkach’s “most effective work may have been the bite he inflicted on Swift [Garcia] in round 8.”

Garcia outlanded Redkach better than 2-1 and landed over 50% of his power shots, but couldn’t get the KO. Redkach’s most effective work may have been the bite he inflicted on Swift in round 8. ⁦@ShowtimeBoxing⁩ ⁦@premierboxing⁩ pic.twitter.com/2YyPIfm0mG — CompuBox (@CompuBox) January 26, 2020

Between rounds, and when the Showtime broadcast was filming Danny Garcia’s corner, the fighter’s father and trainer Danny Garcia could be heard saying, “f— him up, f— him up for that.”

The instruction was also heard by Saturday Night Boxing writer Adam Abramowitz.

Angel to Danny: Fuck him up for that! (the bite) ???????????????? — adam abramowitz (@snboxing) January 26, 2020

Garcia took heed of his father’s advice, as, according to the ESPN reporter Dan Rafael, he had battered and “easily out-pointed the overmatched underdog Redkach,” earning a unanimous decision verdict of 118-110, 117-111, and 117-111 on the judges’ scorecards.

Rafael added that Garcia’s next fight “likely will be a big one” against either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence, both of whom feature prominently in Business Insider’s list of the best 15 boxers in the world right now.

Read more:

One of the greatest women’s fighters of all time completed a ‘Grand Slam’ of MMA belts after finishing her Bellator opponent in the 4th round

2 of the world’s best boxers are desperate to fight Conor McGregor, proving the balance of power has swung wildly towards UFC and Dana White

Conor McGregor slugged whiskey at his post-fight press conference after flaming his critics for saying he only had 1 skill

Khabib Nurmagomedov against Conor McGregor is the next fight to make, according to the UFC boss Dana White

From the fighting pride of Ireland to MMA’s Jekyll and Hyde: Why Dublin started turning its back on Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has adjusted his training as he’s learned from the mistakes made before, during, and after his spectacular failure against Khabib Nurmagomedov