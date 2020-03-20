Data reveals how visits to major US airports have cratered as coronavirus ravages the airline industry

source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

Data shows how foot traffic at several major international airports around the US has dropped since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Placer.ai, a location analytics company,

New York’s JFK Airport saw a 29.4% decrease in foot traffic from 2019’s first week of March to that same week in 2020.

The International Air Transport Association predicts a $29.3 billion loss in passenger revenue this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

Data from Placer.ai – a locations analytics company – shows how foot traffic at several major international airports in the US, including San Francisco International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, has decreased following the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the US.

Many airports around the world have been losing significant foot traffic as more airlines have started canceling flights and suspending global operations. In total, the International Air Transport Association predicts a $29.3 billion loss in passenger revenue this year because of the coronavirus.

Of all the airports on the Placer.ai list, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport has seen the most significant drop in visitors. The first week of March brought in an increase of foot traffic at 8.6% from 2018 to 2019, but a sharp decrease at 29.4% from 2019 to 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Placer.ai collects data from tens of millions of mobile devices, allowing it to track foot traffic of specific areas and stores.

Keep scrolling to see how significant the foot traffic drop at other major international airports has been since COVID-19 started ravaging the industry:

Los Angeles International Airport

caption A woman walks through the international terminal at LAX on March 11, 2020. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

LAX saw a 4.6% drop in foot traffic from the last week of February in 2018 to the last week of February in 2019. That decrease rose to a 6.9% drop in people at the airport from the last week of February in 2019 to the same week in 2020.

In comparison, there was a 0.9% decrease in foot traffic during the first week of March 2018 compared to March 2019, but an astonishing 20.1% drop from the first week of March 2019 compared to the first week of March 2020.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

caption A passenger wears a mask after arriving from a direct flight from China to Chicago’s O’Hare airport on January 24, 2020. source Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters

Unlike LAX, Chicago O’Hare Airport saw an increase in foot traffic by 10.3% from the last week of February in 2018 to that same week in 2019. However, this number dropped to a 13% decrease in visitors comparing the last week of February in 2019 to that of 2020.

This increase-then-decrease trend also applies to O’Hare’s first week of March: while there was a 7.6% increase from 2018 to 2019, the airport saw a 16.4% decrease from 2019 to 2020 amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

caption A passenger checks in at Terminal D at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on March 13, 2020. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Like O’Hare, DFW Airport saw an increase, then decrease, in foot traffic as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

There was a 1.8% increase in foot traffic during the last week of February from 2018 to 2019, but a 4.5% decrease during that same time frame from 2019 to 2020. And while there was a 5.2% foot traffic increase from 2018 to 2019’s first week of March, there was a 14.2% decrease from 2019 to 2020’s first week of March.

Denver International Airport

Denver International also saw a sharp decrease in visitors.

The last week of February from 2018 to 2019 saw a 9.1% increase in foot traffic, but a 6.7% decrease from 2019 to 2020.

While there was also an 8.8% increase in foot traffic from the first week of March from 2018 to 2019, there was a sharp decrease to the tune of 19.8% comparing the first week of March in 2019 to that of 2020.

John F. Kennedy International Airport

caption A near-empty terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport. source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

There was a 5.1% increase in foot traffic from the last week of February in 2018 to 2019, but a 16.9% decrease of that same time frame comparing 2019 to 2020.

This sharp drop carries over to the first week of March. While there was an 8.6% uptick of visitors for March’s first week between 2018 and 2019, there was an astonishing 29.4% drop from the same week comparing 2019 to 2020.

San Francisco International Airport

caption The International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport on March 13, 2020. source Kate Munsch/Reuters

SFO, like LAX, has seen an overall decline in foot traffic from 2018 to 2020 comparing the last week of February and the first week of March.

From 2018 to 2019, SFO saw a 3.1% decrease for the last week of February, and a further 9.2% decrease from 2019 to 2020. To compare, the first week of March from 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020 saw a 0.9% and 23.9% decrease, respectively.

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

caption The security lines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 13, 2020. source Jason Redmond/Reuters

While SeaTac saw a 4.2% increase in foot traffic from the last week of February in 2018 to that of 2019, it endured a 7.1% decrease from the same week comparing 2019 to 2020.

There was also a drop in visitors during the first week of March over the years. While there was a 2.9% increase from 2018 to 2019 for the first week of March, there was a 20.4% decrease from 2019 to 2020.

McCarran International Airport

caption A woman uses the hand sanitizer station inside McCarran International Airport on March 10, 2020. source Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nevada’s McCarran airport saw the least steep plummet for the first week of March from 2019 to 2020 at a 13.3% decrease, However, this is still a drop from 2018 to 2019’s 4.9% reduction in foot traffic during the first week of March.

Surprisingly, there was an increase in foot traffic from the last week of February in 2019 to 2020 at 9.8%, which is high compared to the 6.4% drop the airport saw during the same time frame from 2018 to 2019.