The 12 most controversial moments from reality dating TV shows

Reality TV dating shows like “The Bachelor” and “Love Island” have seen their fair share of controversies over the years.

“Bachelor” producers have made some questionable casting choices throughout the seasons, which resulted in alleged white supremacists and men charged with sexual misconduct making it on the show.

Plenty of other shows have featured questionable moments, like the British dating program “Love Island,” and Netflix’s NYC-focused “Dating Around.”

While reality dating TV shows have evolved over the years, one thing remains the same: Every season of a heavily-produced show like “The Bachelor,” there’s bound to be at least one controversy, with some even spilling over into the tabloids.

From “Love Island” contestants who had sex and were subsequently punished, to a close-minded man shaming an Indian woman for her arranged marriage on Netflix’s “Dating Around,” here are the most controversial – and cringe-worthy – moments from reality TV dating shows.

“Bachelorette” contestant Luke Parker slut-shamed star Hannah Brown for sleeping with another contestant.

During a dinner date on season 15 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” Parker caused some controversy when he openly criticized Brown’s sexuality and said that he didn’t think sex should happen outside “the guidelines of marriage.”

One of the frontrunners on Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Parker told her that he was saving himself for marriage, and expected Brown, his future wife, to do the same – especially during the Fantasy Suites portion of the show, which sees the bachelor or bachelorette get the opportunity to spend a night (without cameras) with as many of the last three contestants as they’d like.

“I just want to make sure that you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” he said, adding, “If you told me you’re having sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I’d be wanting to go home, 100%.”

Brown was furious and quickly sent Parker packing, telling him, “you’re not my husband” and revealing that she’d had sex with contestant Peter Weber several times during a date.

“I have had sex and Jesus still loves me,” she told Parker.

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were involved in a sexual assault scandal that rocked season four of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Production during season four of “Bachelor in Paradise” shut down in 2017 after a sexual encounter between Olympios and Jackson came under scrutiny by producers. The incident in question reportedly involved Olympios and Jackson engaging in sex acts in a swimming pool on the first day of filming, while Olympios was allegedly too drunk to give consent.

ABC halted production after several producers filed complaints of misconduct on set, and all cast members, including Olympios and Jackson, were sent home. But after a two-week investigation, production on the season continued, as producers and executives didn’t find any evidence of misconduct.

Both Olympios and Jackson spoke extensively about the scandal, with Olympios saying that things were blown out of proportion, and while she was blacked out during her encounter with Jackson, she doesn’t “feel like he did anything wrong.”

The scandal even led to producers instituting a two-drink minimum on all “Bachelor” shows, among other rules.

“Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with his fiancée Becca Kufrin on camera — and then proposed to the runner-up.

Luyendyk starred on the 22nd season of “The Bachelor,” and ended up picking Becca Kufrin (over runner-up Lauren Burnham) as his fiancée at the end of the series in 2018.

Over the next few months, however, Luyendyk had a change of heart and ended up breaking things off with Kufrin in a raw, unedited scene later broadcast to viewers on the show’s finale.

Luyendyk subsequently rekindled a romance with Burnham, and later ended up proposing to her on “After the Final Rose,” a special post-season episode of “The Bachelor” that sees contestants talk about their experiences with host Chris Harrison.

Nick Viall accused season 10 “Bachelorette” Andi Dorfman of using him for sex on “After the Final Rose.”

Former assistant district attorney Dorfman had no patience for Viall’s insinuation that she had sex with him when she was planning on choosing another man anyway.

“If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why you made love with me,” Viall said to her on “After the Final Rose.”

Dorfman said Viall’s comments were “kind of below the belt” and that their sex life was something “that should be kept private.”

“The things I said to you, the way I kissed you, the way I looked at you, those things were real,” Dorfman told Viall. When her ex-boyfriend countered with the response that the things they did in the Fantasy Suite were “fiancée type of stuff” and he didn’t realize she felt differently, Dorfman shut him down.

“I did know how you felt [sic], which is exactly why on the last day, I didn’t have you pick out a ring,” she said.

“Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe spent a night with Nick Viall before the producer-sanctioned Fantasy Suites — and received a lot of backlash for her decision to have sex.

Bristowe, who appeared on season 19 of “The Bachelor,” went on to become “The Bachelorette” star for the show’s 11th season, and garnered some controversy after she slept with contestant Viall (yes, from Dorfman’s season) before the Fantasy Suites. While making out with Viall on a date early in the season, Bristowe moved the actions behind closed doors, and ultimately had sex with him.

Seeing as most “Bachelor” couples wait until the Fantasy Suites to have sex, Bristowe was widely criticized for her decision to sleep with Viall, who joined the show midseason after he and Bristowe started talking off-camera.

Users online slut-shamed her and it even ended up affecting her relationship with contestant and Bristowe’s eventual fiancé, Shawn Booth (like Dorfman, she also chose another man over Viall at the end of the show), who said, “I think the whole Nick situation was a big part of our relationship.”

Contestant Rozlyn Papa reportedly had an “inappropriate” relationship with a producer on season 14 of “The Bachelor.”

During Jake Pavelka’s 2010 season of “The Bachelor,” frontrunner Papa was eliminated from the show after she reportedly engaged in a physical relationship with one of the producers.

Host Chris Harrison broke the news to Papa in a cringe-worthy scene, telling her that the staffer in question was no longer working for the “Bachelor,” and that she needed to leave the mansion immediately.

“The bottom is this, we feel that because of what’s happened, it’s impossible for you to continue on this show,” Harrison said. While Papa later denied that she had a relationship with a producer on the show, Harrison was clear that multiple people had seen him and Papa together.

One of the contestants on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” reportedly liked Instagram posts that mocked immigrants, trans people, and Parkland high school students before coming on the show.

Before Kufrin’s season could even get underway, Yrigoyen was already making headlines for reportedly liking transphobic, sexist, and anti-immigrant posts on Instagram. Screenshots posted by former “Bachelor” contestant Ashley Spivey to Twitter show that Yrigoyen liked posts about immigrant children being thrown over border walls, and memes denigrating women’s appearances and trans people.

After Yrigoyen was chosen by Kufrin to be her fiancé at the end of the season, he told Variety that he doesn’t identify with the political and social beliefs expressed by the posts, saying he only liked them because he was “a patriotic guy” who didn’t look closely at the controversial statements.

“I never looked into it or read the comment or tags, until [Kufrin] brought it up and talked to me and said, ‘Garrett, you can’t do that. You’ve got to read what you’re supporting and liking,'” he said.

Lee Garrett, who was cast on Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette,” had previously tweeted some pretty controversial statements about Muslims and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Much like with Yrigoyen’s tweets, Garrett’s past controversial statements resurfaced after someone (in this case, a reporter) did some digging.

Screenshots show Garrett tweeting things like “I wholeheartedly support inhuman torture of terrorists” and “Guys… when is the last time YOU actually saw a pretty feminist? There is a reason for this.” Garrett also appeared to tweet racist thoughts, saying, “I don’t hate Muslims, I do hate Islam” and a link to a petition, along with the caption, “Thousands sign petition to recognize Black Lives Matter as terrorist group after Dallas.”

Garrett’s tweets landed him in some hot water after they resurfaced during his stint on “The Bachelorette” in 2017. Adding insult to injury for many was the fact that Lindsay, an accomplished attorney, was the first black Bachelorette in the show’s history – yet producers still allowed Garrett on the show.

He was eventually eliminated from the show in week 5, following a confrontation with contestant Kenny King, a black wrestler.

“Bachelorette” contestant Lincoln Adim was convicted of indecent assault and battery one week before he went on the show in 2018.

Adim’s conviction stemmed from a 2016 incident where he groped and assaulted a woman on a harbor cruise ship in Boston, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Producers on “The Bachelorette” say they had no knowledge of Adim’s arrest and conviction and said they checked his background before casting him on the show.

Adim, who was required to register as a sex offender as part of his conviction, was eliminated by Kufrin during week six of her season.

“Love Island” contestant Zara Holland was stripped of her title as Miss Great Britain after she slept with someone on the show.

The pageant queen was stripped of her title after she had sex with contestant Alex Bowen during his first night in the villa.

While viewers were divided on whether Holland’s antics were too much, the most controversial part of the whole incident was that the Miss Great Britain organizers decided to revoke Holland’s title after her sexual encounter with Bowen, and give it to first runner-up Deone Robertson.

Holland left “Love Island” shortly after her encounter with Bowen, but stood by her actions later. “Sex is nothing to be ashamed of. We’re all women but I just don’t regret my actions, I just regret doing it on TV,” she said to the Daily Mail.

“Love Island” contestant Kady McDermott once called another Islander a “c—” after she asked McDermott’s love interest on a date.

Tina Stinnes caused quite a stir when she arrived on the island on season two of the hit British dating show, especially after she asked McDermott’s on-again, off-again love interest Scott Thomas on an overnight date. McDermott wasn’t thrilled with the arrangement, and threw quite a tantrum around the villa upon learning of the news, throwing things around and screaming from the balcony that Stinnes was a “c—.”

McDermott eventually made it to the finale with Thomas, but the couple has since broken up.

On Netflix’s “Dating Around,” a man named Justin belittled Gurki Basra for her cultural beliefs and arranged marriage.

Basra and Justin’s date quickly went viral after Netflix posted a clip of it to their Twitter account. During the date, Justin, a white man, belittles Basra, a Punjabi woman, for her views on love and marriage.

After repeatedly interrupting Basra to mansplain about his ideas about relationships, Justin criticizes Basra’s previous arranged marriage, while not understanding the cultural pressures Basra was facing at the time.

“This is called culture clash,” Basra says, after Justin attacked her for getting engaged even though she had doubts. “So this is like an Indian thing?” Justin responded. After telling Basra that she “ruined” the eight years of her life she was married and lived “a lie,” he ends up shouting at her, “How could I ever trust you?”

Basra ends up cutting the date short, but ultimately said that she was glad she went on the show.