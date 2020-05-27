Victoria Beckham finally smiled in a photo and David said she reminded him of Ross’ teeth whitening disaster on ‘Friends’

caption Ross made a bit of a tooth whitening error on “Friends.” source Comedy Central

David Beckham poked fun at his wife, fashion mogul Victoria Beckham, for her blindingly white teeth.

Their son Cruz shared a photo to his Instagram with the caption, “Apparently my mum does smile.”

David commented below, comparing her teeth to Ross Geller from “Friends” when he whitens them.

“How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth?” he wrote with a tooth and laughing emojis. “It’s Ross from friends.”

In season 6, episode 8, “The One with Ross’ Teeth,” Ross leaves whitening gel on for too long and freaks his date out when his smile glows in the dark.

David Beckham has shown hit witty side in a comment where he poked fun at his wife, fashion designed Victoria Beckham.

Their son Cruz shared a photo of him and his mom to his Instagram, with the caption, “Apparently my mum does smile.” Victoria, who is a mogul of the fashion world, is usually seen pouting or looking sultry in photos, but in this one, she’s grinning and showing off fantastically white teeth.

David took it as an opportunity to poke fun at his wife, comparing her to Ross Geller from “Friends.” In season 6, episode 8, “The One with Ross’ Teeth,” Ross leaves whitening gel on his teeth for too long, and freaks out his date when his smile glows in the dark.

“How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth?” David wrote with a tooth and laughing emojis. “It’s Ross from friends.”

The comment received over 12,000 likes, and hundreds of people responded with amusement.

“Hilarious jab from the husband lol,” one fan wrote.

“Don’t turn on the UV light,” another warned, referencing the blacklight in the show that revealed Ross’ scarily bright grin.

