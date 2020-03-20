David Blane tried to teach Ellen DeGeneres a magic trick in isolation — but she couldn’t get the hang of it

caption Ellen DeGeneres said: “David, it doesn’t work,” after attempting his magic card trick. source The Ellen Show/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres attempted to learn a card trick while in self-isolation for the coronavirus – but even with the help of magician David Blaine, she wasn’t able to master it.

DeGeneres shared her first failed attempt to Instagram on Thursday.

Blaine then sent her a personal tutorial, which she uploaded on her account.

“If you happen to get the wrong card, and it’s not the four of hearts, you can always just shake it. And when you shake it, it will just change and become your card,” Blaine said while demonstrating.

But the talk show host still wasn’t able to get the hang of it, and after her second attempt said: “David it doesn’t work, I don’t know how you did that. I can’t do it. It won’t do it. Thanks, though.”

Ellen DeGeneres wasn’t able to master a card trick – even after magician David Blaine sent her a personal tutorial.

The talk show host shared her latest self isolation activity – trying to learn magic – to Instagram on Thursday.

In a first video, DeGeneres holds up a deck of cards and says: “Deck of cards. Okay? They’re all different,” before fanning the cards out to the camera.

After revealing an array of options, she says: “I can’t see them. I don’t know what card is what.”

DeGeneres attempts the trick – trying to guess which card she’s about to draw – three times with no success, then says: “That’s not working.”

Blaine then sent DeGeneres a video explanation, which she posted to her Instagram.

He begins by praising the 63-year-old for “practising magic during these times of isolation,” before giving her a few helpful hints.

“If you happen to get the wrong card, and it’s not the four of hearts, you can always just shake it. And when you shake it, it will just change and become your card,” Blaine says, showing off his skills.

DeGeneres goes on to thank Blaine in another Instagram video, which is captioned: “David Blaine, you really helped.”

Trying out his tip, she says: “You just have to shake it, just shake it, and it turns into four of hearts.”

After one last ditch effort, she concludes: “David, it doesn’t work, I don’t know how you did that. I can’t do it. It won’t do it. Thanks, though.”

DeGeneres has been sharing her self-isolation activities on Instagram as she hangs out at home.

So far, she has called Justin Timblerlake, John Legend, and Kevin Hart to try and keep herself occupied, and has also kept fans updated on her progress with a 4,000-piece jigsaw.

