David Dobrik says after he exploded a jaw-dropping blue foam volcano in his backyard, a neighbor claimed she was burned by the substance

caption One view of the massive blue foam volcano that erupted in Nick Uhas’ video. source Screenshot YouTube/Nick Uhas

During his “Hot Ones” interview, YouTube star David Dobrik shared a never-before-heard story about his viral blue foam volcano experiment from December 2019 that exploded in his backyard.

Apparently, Dobrik’s neighbor complained that some of the flying foam hit and “burned” his wife in their hot tub below Dobrik’s deck, but the “Vlog Squad” star says that’s impossible.

“The second the foam comes out, it’s like you can touch it, you can play with it, you can rub it all over your skin,” Dobrik told “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans. “But he was trying to get me in trouble.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Vlog Squad” leader David Dobrik and his science experiment partner Nick Uhas stunned the internet back in December when they exploded a giant foam volcano in Dobrik’s backyard, with massive clumps of blue foam spilling over the edge of his California home’s glass patio wall and floating away into the sky.

At the time, Uhas told Insider that the viral experiment hadn’t elicited a phone call from any neighbors. But as Dobrik revealed on his “Hot Ones” episode, one neighbor whose house rests below Dobrik’s was very unhappy.

“I haven’t told this to anybody, but my neighbor below me complained,” Dobrik told “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans, as the celebrity YouTuber downed spicy wings. “He said a piece of the foam hit his wife while she was in the hot tub and burned her, which is impossible.”

As Dobrik told Evans, “the second the foam comes out, it’s like you can touch it, you can play with it, you can rub it all over your skin,” making it safe and non-toxic for anyone to come in contact with the foam. Uhas, who has a chemistry background, also told Insider that the foam releases heat as it expands, but cools down immediately.

The real issue with the foam volcano, which is dubbed the “elephant toothpaste experiment,” is that it leaves behind an extremely pervasive stain. Dobrik had resulting issues with that, too.

“It blew up everywhere, and it dyed half of the house green, and it dyed like my outdoor furniture green,” Dobrik told Evans. “You can’t get it out, ’cause it’s like a weird chemical.”

Evans suggested that Dobrik’s angry neighbor may have been seeking some sort of financial compensation. Dobrik agreed that “a bag” (slang for a large sum of money) may have been his neighbor’s intention with the complaint.

“Yeah, he saw an opportunity,” the vlogger said on “Hot Ones.” “But not today.”