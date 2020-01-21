Live from Davos: Henry Blodget leads a panel on how technology will shape the next decade

The last decade saw technological advancements that transformed how we work, live, and learn. The next one will bring even greater change, as quantum computing, cloud computing, 5G, and artificial intelligence mature and proliferate. These changes will happen rapidly, and the work to manage their impact will need to keep pace.

This session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, will bring together industry experts who will discuss how these technologies will shape the next decade, followed by a panel discussion about the challenges and benefits this era will bring and if the world can control the technology it creates.

Panelists:

Brad Smith, president, Microsoft

Julie Love, senior director of quantum business development, Microsoft

Rajeev Suri, president and CEO, Nokia

Justine Cassell, founding member, Paris AI Research Institute (on leave from Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science)

Moderator:

Henry Blodget, CEO, cofounder, and editorial director, Insider Inc.

This interview is part of a partnership between Business Insider and Microsoft at the 2020 World Economic Forum. Business Insider editors independently decided on the topics broached and questions asked.