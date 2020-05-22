Debby Ryan shared photos of her wedding dress nearly 5 months after secretly marrying Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun

caption Debby Ryan and Joshua Dun became engaged in December 2018. source Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Actress Debby Ryan secretly married Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun on New Year’s Eve in Austin, Texas.

Vogue exclusively shared the couple’s marriage story and wedding photos on Thursday.

She wore an Ellie Sab gown for the ceremony, and later changed into a silk minidress with lace-embellished bike shorts underneath.

Both Ryan and Dun also wore matching Nike sneakers throughout their wedding.

Nearly five months after secretly getting married to Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun, actress Debby Ryan has shared the first photos of her wedding dress on Instagram.

Vogue confirmed the couple’s wedding on Thursday, and exclusively shared numerous photos from the occasion – which Ryan and Dun planned in 28 days. As Ryan told the publication, she was set on wearing an Ellie Sab dress with a long train from the moment she saw it, and ended up walking down the aisle in the white, off-the-shoulder gown.

“The day the collection dropped on Vogue, I saved it,” Ryan said. “For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress I had saved anywhere, and the only image in a folder titled ‘wedding’ on my phone.”

“You don’t realize how long the train is until you try to get the whole dress off the floor,” she continued. “I was just in awe that I got to marry my person in the dream Elie Saab dress.”

The couple married on New Year’s Eve at a church in Austin, Texas. During the ceremony, the former Disney Channel star also accessorized with pearls, wore a long veil, and donned Nike sneakers throughout, which matched the shoes of her groom.

For the reception, she switched into a silk slip dress with a thigh-high slit that revealed lace-embellished bike shorts underneath, which Ryan said she wore in place of a garter. She also donned her mother’s veil from the ’80s for the party.

She’s beautiful, sophisticated, hilarious, irreverent, punk rock, witty, hard-working, ever-growing, supportive, strong, and perfect. And…I married her. New Year’s Eve was the best night of my life. I’ll love you forever Deborah Dun https://t.co/zIUWspcXAu pic.twitter.com/aZDepLSFqJ — josh spankin' dun (@joshuadun) May 22, 2020

Later on Thursday, Ryan shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding day on her Instagram story. One photo showed her and Dun standing in front of the church they married in, and another showed Ryan trying on her veil.

Ryan also shared a photo of herself getting her makeup done on her wedding day. The focus of her beauty look appears to have been glowing skin and rosy cheeks.

Ryan announced her engagement in December of 2018 after Dun proposed in New Zealand. In an Instagram post from that month, Ryan said Dun had asked her to go on a date, and then later asked her to marry him while visiting a treehouse.

“Falling in love with Joshua was discovering it in the wild,” Ryan wrote at the time. “Building it with him, building in certainty, infinite in wonder. Our own lil family. Feels like growing up and moving through life is just evolving through different types of complicated.”

“He is where all the voices narrow into one sound,” she continued. “My only simplicity, where the important things are clear and the other things aren’t that important. He’s my heart outside my body. He’s a cold water awakening and a warm bed; he’s the place I can rest. Dudes for life. It was a really good date.”