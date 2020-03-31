Did you quit Facebook as part of the #DeleteFacebook movement? Business Insider wants to hear from you

source Iain Masterton/Getty

Business Insider wants to hear from people who had previously quit Facebook but recently rejoined to stay in touch with friends and family during the coronavirus outbreak.

We’re trying to gain a better understanding of how people are using Facebook differently while social distancing as part of our reporting for future stories.

Click here to take our survey.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve recently returned to Facebook after deleting your account in the past – whether as part of the #DeleteFacebook movement that surfaced in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal or for any other reason – Business Insider wants to hear from you.

We’re seeking input from readers who recently began using Facebook again after previously quitting the social network to gain a better understanding of how and why people are using the platform differently while social distancing. We intend to use these responses for future stories regarding how people are using Facebook during the coronavirus.

Click here to take our survey about Facebook. If you’d rather speak to a reporter directly, contact Lisa Eadicicco at leadicicco@businessinsider.com.