An 86-year-old woman with dementia was pushed and killed in a NYC emergency room over social distancing

Janie Marshall, 86, lost her bearings at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn last month, according to the New York Times.

When wandering the ER, the dementia patient attempted to grab onto the IV pole of another patient.

The patient, 32, pushed Marshall to the ground and she died.

Janie Marshall, an 86-year-old dementia patient at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn, lost her bearings in the emergency room last month and grabbed onto the IV pole of another patient for balance, according to The New York Times.

That patient, 31-year-old Cassandra Lundy, became “irate” that Marshall had broken the six feet social distancing guidelines and threw her to the floor, the Times’ Edgar Sandoval reported.

Marshall died three hours later.

“How do you put your hands on an 86-year-old woman?” Marshall’s grandniece, Antoinette Leonard Jean Charles, told the Times. “I also understand the fear level of every person in New York has. There is a notion of every man for themselves. But attacking an elderly person? That went too far.”

Lundy was initially issued a summons for disorderly conduct, but police have since charged her with manslaughter by assault, the Times reported. A medical examiner has ruled Marshall’s death a homicide.

An email sent by Insider to Brooklyn Defender Services, which is representing Lundy, was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

The New York Times reported that Marshall first ended up in the emergency room on March 27 due to a piercing stomach ache, which was later diagnosed as a blocked bowel and admitted her.

Due to coronavirus overcrowding and social distancing efforts, family members were not allowed to wait with her in the emergency room, according to the Times.

At 2 p.m., she ran into Lundy and the younger woman pushed her to the ground, the Times reported.

Marshall hit her head on the floor, lost consciousness and died hours later, investigators said in a complaint viewed by the Times.

Lundy told detectives she had shoved Marshall because she “got into the defendant’s space,” the complaint said.

Unaware of what had happened, Marshall’s niece, Eleanor Leonard, kept calling the hospital to find out about her condition.

At 5 p.m., hospital staff told Leonard that her aunt was getting care, leaving out the attack.

It wasn’t until 3 a.m. the next morning that she learned Marshall had died after going into cardiac arrest, the New York Times reported. The hospital didn’t tell her what led to the fall.

“We thought it was weird, cardiac arrest?” Jean Charles told the Times. “She had gone in for something completely different. She suffered from dementia, bowel blockage, not heart problems that we knew of.”

Marshall’s family didn’t learn that she had been shoved until a family member called them about news reports about the incident. Her niece couldn’t understand why the hospital never alerted her to the situation, even after Marshall had died.

“I understand we are in the middle of a pandemic,” Leonard told the Times. “but to say nothing?”

Marshall, the youngest of 12, lost her parents when she was young. She followed some of her siblings from South Carolina to New York City and became an accountant when few black women worked in the profession, the Times reported.

“We don’t want to remember her as a victim,” Jean Charles told the Times. “She always told us, there is no shame in being the first African-American in any field. She was a leader.”