Demi Lovato fans are celebrating the singer’s strength after her powerful comeback performance at the Grammys

caption Demi Lovato cried when she performed “Anyone” at the Grammys. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Demi Lovato took the stage at the Grammys on Sunday for the first time since her accidental overdose in July 2018.

She sang an emotional new song called “Anyone,” which was written shortly before her overdose.

“I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / Talked to my imagination / Confided into alcohol,” she sang. “I feel stupid when I sing / Nobody’s listening to me.”

Fans are praising the singer’s strength and resilience, especially after she cried and had to restart the song.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Demi Lovato delivered a powerful performance at the Grammys on Sunday, which fans praised online as an inspiring display of her strength and resilience.

The 27-year-old “Confident” singer performed an emotional new song called “Anyone,” which was written shortly before her accidental overdose in July 2018. After she struggled to sing the first line, she began to cry and had to restart the song.

“I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / Talked to my imagination / Confided into alcohol,” begins the first verse.

Demi Lovato has to restart the song after getting too emotional????????????#grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/vjtjLL3l3b — Bippity Boppity (@Bobby84837810) January 27, 2020

“I feel stupid when I sing / Nobody’s listening to me,” she sings later. “I feel stupid when I pray / So why am I praying anyway? / If nobody’s listening / Anyone, please, send me anyone.”

A lyric video was uploaded and the song was made available to stream during her performance.

Lovato previously told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that she originally recorded the vocals for “Anyone” just four days before paramedics found her unconscious at her home. She revealed that, in retrospect, she sees the song’s lyrics as “a cry for help.”

“I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK. But clearly I wasn’t,” she told Lowe. “I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.'”

Lovato’s unexpected overdose came shortly after she released a song called “Sober,” in which she admitted to relapsing. On July 24, 2018, she was discovered unconscious in her home and spent multiple days in the hospital, followed by three months at a live-in rehab facility.

Fans have flooded social media with praise for Lovato, using the lyrics to emphasize how far she’s come and express their hope that she knows now how beloved she is.

demi “no body listening to me” me “I AM, IM LISTENING TO YOU AND CRYING WITH YOU” pic.twitter.com/OKGu8fAukg — ???????????????? ???? (@hungsweetener) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato. I hope she knows how much she means to so many. — grateful cornicop-eva gutowski (@lifeaseva) January 27, 2020

i don’t think people realize how fucking amazing this photo is. that’s Demi Lovato…AFTER ALL THIS SHIT SHES GONE THROUGH. AFTER 2 YEARS OF BEING OUT OF THE SPOTLIGHT. OFF STAGE. THATS HER. THATS THE GIRL. ???? pic.twitter.com/He16cjdFGl — ???? (@Iesbianclownery) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato singing live for the first time in 554 days, singing a song she recorded 4 days before her overdose. She’s so strong.. pic.twitter.com/UfSGR4BjoV — jonna / ANYONE out now (@zaddyissuesx) January 27, 2020

demi really belted out “nobody’s listening to me” and “please send anyone, i need someone” in the studio a few days before her overdose and her old team just nodded their heads and said YUP THIS SONG IS PERFECT as if nothing was obviously wrong… no words — dominique ❅ (@CMONPUDDN) January 27, 2020

Many used the words “comeback” and “redemption.”

Ladies and gentlemen, the first comeback of the decade: Demi Lovato ???????? pic.twitter.com/KpBcibyOT5 — ✷ (@thedopelectric) January 27, 2020

Wow Demi. That is redemption. I hope you feel proud. — Kiana Ledé (@KianaLede) January 27, 2020

Fans also pointed out how much Lovato has done to break down the taboo that surrounds conversations about addiction and mental illness.

demi’s been a driving force in changing the way an entire generation views and discusses mental health. whether it’s through her advocacy work or music, she really puts it all out there in her art. her and her performance of Anyone won’t be forgotten.. i couldn’t be any prouder. — janie (@janiePHL) January 27, 2020

Demi got a well deserved standing ovation❣️ Addiction is such a terrifying disease. You are SO brave & beautiful, Demi! pic.twitter.com/jYeqN5Nsg8 — Erica (@Efig_) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato. Powerful, moving. Noticed a tear down her right cheek as she started the song a second time. Quite a moment. What an inspiration for those who have struggled with addiction and substance abuse. #Grammys — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) January 27, 2020

Demi Lavato's performance of "can anybody hear me, are you listening to me!!!" Just brought it home for those of us in recovery from addiction & mental illness. DAMN that was a strong message. PLEASE share it anyone you are concerned about including yourself. — Jaxonrh????️‍???????????????????????????????????? (@JaxoninSF) January 27, 2020

Watch her full performance below.

If you are struggling with addiction want to seek treatment, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s free, national, 24/7 helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.