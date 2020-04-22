Demi Lovato is raising money for mental health hotlines to help people struggling while in quarantine

source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Demi Lovato is asking fans to seek mental health resources for any problems heightened by being in quarantine.

She’s also raising money for crisis counseling with a new initiative, The Mental Health Fund, which has raised over $2 million since it was announced on Monday.

This isn’t the first time the former Disney Channel star has addressed mental health publicly, as Lovato has opened up about her journey with eating disorders and substance abuse over the years.

Singer and actress Demi Lovato has built a reputation over the years for being open about her mental health, eating disorders, and substance abuse – along with her journey to seek treatment.

Now the entertainer is giving her fans the same advice. Lovato took to Instagram on April 21 to discuss the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the mental health of millions.

“The mental health impacts of COVID-19 will outlast the virus,” the image Lovato posted read.

“So many have been left alone with their thoughts, their anxieties, their abusers – and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times,” Lovato wrote in the caption. “That is why I am helping to launch #TheMentalHealthFund to support organizations who are meeting the increased demand in crisis counseling due to COVID-19.”

As anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns may be worsened by social distancing and the financial and emotional stress caused by the pandemic, Lovato told her followers she wanted to support a service to help those struggling.

The Mental Health Fund – a partnership between several organizations that has raised over $2 million since it was rolled it out on Monday – collects funds for organizations working to provide free mental health counseling via text message.

“It’s so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don’t know where to turn or who to talk to,” Lovato told People. “You’re afraid that these thoughts you’re having are too dark, and you need guidance. That’s where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling.”

This is not the first time the former Disney Channel star has opened about mental health. In February, Lovato talked about her eating disorder and exercise addiction on an episode of Ashley Graham’s podcast, “Pretty Big Deal.”

In March, Lovato discussed about her near-fatal overdose on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Lovato wanted to make sure her fans didn’t have to deal with the same feelings of isolation she felt during the hardest times in her life.

“Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It’s a sign of strength. Oftentimes our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak,” she told People. “But the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is.”