Demi Lovato suggests 3 ways to support a loved-one recovering from addiction, and a therapist says she’s spot on

caption Demi Lovato made an appearance on Ashley Graham’s podcast to talk wellness. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Demi Lovato appeared on Ashley Graham’s new podcast Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham and talked about body positivity, addiction, and excessive exercise.

In the podcast, she offered her tips for how to help a loved-one recovering from addiction or overdose. The tips included being open to feedback and having friends who can point out extreme behaviors.

“It’s very useful to have a network of people around you who can give you active feedback,” addiction expert Dr. Mark Singer told Insider.

Demi Lovato has shared her tips for how to support a loved-one recovering from an addiction or overdose in a candid conversation on Ashley Graham’s new podcast Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham.

During the 45-minute segment, Lovato spoke openly about what she’s learned from her experiences overcoming addiction to marijuana, cocaine, and Adderall, which intersected with eating disorders and body dysmorphia.

There were times she lived at the gym, so much so that she took business meetings at the gym in between workouts – a habit she now sees as an extension of the addictive behaviors she was trying to recover from.

“That’s not everything I’ve worked for and preached to people,” she said.

Now, a year-and-a-half after a near-fatal overdose, Lovato said she is just “grateful” to be here, and wants to help others understand how to support friends or relatives experiencing body dysmorphia or addiction.

Gently point out extreme behaviors

The 27-year-old said it was useful to have people around her who she felt comfortable enough with that she would listen to them when they pointed out extreme behaviors that she hadn’t noticed, such as replacing calorie-counting and substance abuse with fitness.

“I think what I really needed was someone to come in and say, ‘hey, I think you might want to take a look at how much you’re working out…maybe three times a day is excessive for working out,'” Lovato told Graham.

Dr. Mark Singer, a professor at the Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University, told Insider this is exactly the kind of advice he would give.

“It’s very useful to have a network of people around you who can give you active feedback,” he said.

Be open to feedback, and to learn your loved-one’s triggers

During the podcast, Graham told Lovato she has a family member in recovery, and wants to know how she can support them.

“Being open to feedback is really important,” said Lovato. The more you spend time around people in recovery, the easier it gets to talk to them without accidentally triggering them, she said.

But at the same time, people in recovery “have to be really upfront and open about what your triggers are,” said Lovato. “If I don’t let someone know they’re doing something that’s triggering me, they’re going to keep doing it and it’s going to keep triggering me.”

Spend more time together

Spend time with your loved ones in recovery, Lovato said. While it can be difficult to work out what you can or can’t joke about with friends in recovery, the more you talk with them and the more time you spend making them comfortable, the easier the whole process will be.

Singer agreed. “Addiction is really lonely. Your friend is your drug. When you’re upset or anxious, you turn to drugs, because that is your friend,” Singer told Insider. “Your real friends and family tend to fade into the background.”

The process of fixing that, and strengthening relationships with people, can be fraught, so be patient.

Singer says the recovery is a process, not an event. It occurs over a long stretch of time. No one will be ‘fixed’ immediately, and being triggering along the way is normal. “Just realize how difficult it is for those people to get back into things like work or family or relationships,” said Singer.

