Democrats are getting behind the idea of more stimulus checks to Americans. Here are 3 plans that could be part of the next coronavirus relief bill.

caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) talk to reporters at the US Capitol. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Increasing numbers of Democrats support the idea of recurring stimulus checks.

Several lawmakers have started rolling out proposals for additional stimulus payments as well.

Here are three proposals that could shape the so-called “Phase 4” coronavirus rescue package.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Democrats are gearing up to enter negotiations for another large coronavirus relief bill aimed at slowing the ongoing freefall of the American economy. And more are increasingly backing the idea of additional stimulus checks to shore up people’s finances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 150 million Americans are set to get the one-time payments under the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved last month. But critics, particularly on the left, argue the emergency federal cash is a paltry sum that won’t help tide people over during an extraordinary public health crisis.

More Democrats are calling for recurring payments. Over 50 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to congressional leaders calling for such payments to help low-income people earlier this month. Several started unveiling plans of their own in the past few weeks.

Read more: The stock market is rebounding without the most important ingredient it needs for long-term gains – and one quant chief warns it’s a setup for another crash

Here are three plans that could shape the next coronavirus relief package.

Rep. Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna rolled out a plan to pay every American $2,000 a month during the pandemic.

caption Rep. Ro Khanna.

Khanna and Ryan want to provide monthly cash assistance to Americans over the age of 16 who make less than $130,000 a year for at least six months.

Qualifying families would also receive an additional $500 from the federal government.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Ryan portrayed the plan as an ambitious one designed to meet the scale of an unprecedented economic challenge.

“Let Mitch McConnell say no to it,” referring to the Senate majority leader. “Coming with a bold proposal that’s really going to speak to the immediate needs of the working class – it lets people know you understand where they are and helps them. It’s a win all the way around.”

He went on: “Let everybody see what the Democrats are for. Let that be the party brand.”

Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Rashida Tlaib want Americans to use debit cards to directly pay Americans during the pandemic.

caption Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Jayapal and Tlaib introduced a plan called the “Automatic Boost to Communities” on April 16 to pay Americans $2,000 each month during the pandemic, then scale back the monthly amount to $1,000 for up to a year after the crisis is over.

The monthly cash amount is similar to the Khanna and Ryan proposal. Both also rely on the use of debit cards.

“The ABC Act provides immediate relief to those in need – regardless of their immigration status – and ensures that relief lasts the duration of the pandemic,” Jayapal said in a statement.

“We’re in an unprecedented public health and economic crisis and the American people desperately need Congress to take this bold action,” the liberal congresswoman added.

Bernie Sanders also backs sending $2,000 to every American during the pandemic.

caption Bernie Sanders.

Back in March, Sanders put forward a plan to send $2,000 a month to every American during the pandemic.

“It is key that we get this money out and to families as soon as possible, which means we must make the payments universal with little bureaucracy,” the plan said, and it didn’t put a firm timeline on when to end the benefits.

In a speech before dropping out of the presidential race, the Vermont senator said the government response would have to be “unprecedented.”

“In this unprecedented moment, this will require an unprecedented amount of money. My own guess is that we’ll be spending $2 trillion in funding to prevent deaths, job losses, and to avoid an economic catastrophe,” Sanders said.