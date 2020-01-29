Democrats have to decide if John Bolton’s testimony is worth calling Hunter Biden as a witness

caption Joe Biden, right, and his son Hunter, left, are seen above in April 2016. source Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Senators are preparing for a vote, expected on Friday, on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Democrats are pushing to hear from four key witnesses, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

The majority of Republicans oppose calling witnesses, but if at least four defect from their party on the issue, many will demand to hear from Hunter Biden, whom Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate.

Most Democrats argue Biden’s work in Ukraine isn’t relevant to the president’s alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – the issues at the heart of impeachment.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Senators are preparing for a vote on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Democrats are pushing to hear from four key witnesses, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, both of whom were direct witnesses to the president’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that is at the center of impeachment.

Republican leadership – and the majority of the GOP caucus – is staunchly opposed to calling witnesses. They’re arguing a few things, among them that they already have all the information they need to come to a judgment and that calling witnesses will drag the trial out indefinitely.

Republicans say if the Senate votes to call witnesses, the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, should be required to testify. Biden, a lawyer and lobbyist, served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, from 2014 to 2019. Trump request that the Ukrainian government investigate possible corruption committed by both Hunter and his father in their dealings with Ukraine is at the center of the president’s impeachment trial.

“I’ll make a prediction: There will be 51 Republican votes to call Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, the whistleblower and the DNC staffer at a minimum,” GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, who’s said he opposes calling the younger Biden to testify, told reporters on Tuesday.

A handful of prominent Democrats have said Biden’s work for Burisma, for which he was paid up to $50,000 per month, could be perceived as corrupt. Biden’s father was vice president at the time he joined Burisma and the company’s president came under criminal investigation by Ukrainian authorities while Biden sat on the board.

But there is no evidence that either Biden committed any wrongdoing.

Alan Dershowitz: "Hunter Biden is obviously a relevant witness for the state of mind of the President" pic.twitter.com/12p0SwLLdO — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 29, 2020

On Wednesday, one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said Biden’s testimony is “relevant” to Trump’s impeachment.

“I don’t have a problem there,” Manchin told MSNBC. “Now, I think that he could clear himself … but being afraid to put anybody that might have pertinent information is wrong – no matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, and not go home and say well, I protected one. No. If it’s relevant, then it should be there.”

.@WillieGeist asks @Sen_JoeManchin if Hunter Biden is a 'relevant witness.' Sen. Manchin responds: "I think so; I really do." pic.twitter.com/ZESiUMWTWc — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 29, 2020

Most Democrats say Trump’s impeachment concerns whether the president committed an impeachable offense when he allegedly withheld military aid to Ukraine on the condition that it investigate his political rivals – not what the Bidens did in Ukraine.

They point out there’s no evidence either Hunter Biden or the former vice president committed any wrongdoing in their dealings with Ukraine. And they argue the Bidens’ actions are a distraction from the president’s alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Hunter Biden is not on trial. Joe Biden is not on trial,” Democratic Sen. Ed Markey told CNN Wednesday. “Donald Trump is on trial. Hunter Biden doesn’t have any … relevant information about anything that Donald Trump was doing to extort an investigation of the Biden family out of the Ukranian government.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer argued that if Republicans call Biden to testify it’ll prove Trump’s request of Ukraine was political, rather than in the national security or strategic interests of the US.

Some Republican lawmakers have also said they want to hear testimony from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and the intelligence community whistleblower who first accused Trump of wrongdoing in the Ukraine scandal. Democrats would almost certainly oppose calling both of those witnesses as well.