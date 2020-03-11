Paid sick leave, healthcare reimbursements, student loan breaks: Democrats to unveil coronavirus proposals as economic concerns rise

caption U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference with House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal to unveil a $760 billion infrastructure spending bill proposed by House Democrats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2020. source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democrats plan to unveil on Wednesday a spending package designed to soften the blow of the coronavirus and its effects on the economy.

It would mark the latest step in a race to contain an outbreak that has sickened more than 1,000 in the US.

A day earlier, the Trump administration was met with a chilly reception on Capitol Hill as it presented its own coronavirus response measures

The bill is expected to include the expansion of paid sick leave, unemployment insurance and food stamps as the respiratory illness COVID-19 increasingly disrupts business activity. It could also focus on reimbursing patients for non-covered healthcare costs related to the illness, such as through free testing and other measures.

The bill is expected to include the expansion of paid sick leave, unemployment insurance and food stamps as the respiratory illness COVID-19 increasingly disrupts business activity. It could also focus on reimbursing patients for non-covered healthcare costs related to the illness, such as through free testing and other measures.

With lawmakers scrambling to address the rapidly escalating concerns before a scheduled weeklong recess, a vote in the House could come as soon as Thursday. The bill would then need to pass the Senate and be signed by President Donald Trump.

The total cost of the package isn’t clear yet, according to a House Democratic aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

“Things are still coming together,” the aide said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that the upper chamber would also push for sweeping stimulus measures amid COVID-19, including six months forbearance on federal student loans and mortgages. It could also pursue assistance on rent payments and transit, Small Business Administration loans and disaster grants.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration was met with a chilly reception as it presented its own coronavirus response measures on Capitol Hill.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow announced at a news conference shortly after that Trump wanted to cut payroll taxes, potentially through the end of the year. There was widespread skepticism about the cost and effectiveness of such a proposal, which would face an uphill battle in the Democratic-controlled House.

