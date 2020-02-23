Tyson Fury celebrated his victory at the Hakkasan nightclub while Deontay Wilder had stitches in his ear

caption Deontay Wilder was beaten by Tyson Fury. source Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Tyson Fury partied at the Hakkasan nightclub in the MGM Grand after inflicting a heavy defeat onto Deontay Wilder.

Wilder suffered a cut in his ear, which bled during the fight. His long-time trainer Jay Deas attended the post-fight press conference in Wilder’s place and said he would need stitches.

Tyson Fury, who remains unbeaten after his aggressive masterclass in Las Vegas, has moved to the No.1 spot in Business Insider’s list of the top 12 heavyweights in the world.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LAS VEGAS – Tyson Fury partied at the Hakkasan nightclub in the MGM Grand after giving Deontay Wilder a thorough beating in front of 15,816 people at the Garden Arena.

Wilder was second-best throughout the fight and wound up on the canvas multiple times. He stopped on his feet in the seventh round, the end of an aggressive masterclass that Fury produced on Saturday, February 22.

The American had made 10 defenses of his WBC heavyweight world title before he surrendered the belt to Fury. Wilder was absent from the post-fight press conference in Las Vegas, and The Athletic reporter Mike Coppinger tweeted that it was because he was sent to “local hospital.”

Coppinger said: “Deontay Wilder is headed to a local hospital for examination of an apparent ear injury along with general observation following a knockout defeat and seven rounds of punishment.”

Deontay Wilder is headed to a local hospital for examination of an apparent ear injury along with general observation following a knockout defeat and seven rounds of punishment. Wilder won’t appear at the post-fight news conference #WilderFury2 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 23, 2020

However, it was later reported by ESPN that Wilder was not hospitalized. His manager Shell Finkel said Wilder was “examined and stitched up in the dressing room” for a cut inside his ear.

Finkel also said Wilder took “considerable time to produce a [drug test] sample for VADA collectors, another reason he did not [attend] the post-fight news conference,” Dan Rafael reports.

Wilder’s long-time trainer Jay Deas, who attended the press conference in place of his fighter, said the boxer had a tear in the ear.

“It may have affected his equilibrium [in the fight],” he said. “He’s going to get a couple stitches there.”

The loss means Wilder’s record falls to 42 wins (41 KOs) against 1 loss (1 KO) and 1 draw.

Fury, the winner, advanced his record to 30 (21 KOs) against 1 draw, unbeaten. He left the press conference to celebrate victory at a local night club.

Read more:

Tyson Fury knocked Deontay Wilder out in the 7th round after an aggressive masterclass

Tyson Fury sang ‘American Pie’ to his cheering crowd after knocking out Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says his fight with Deontay Wilder ‘is not a racial war’

Tyson Fury licked the blood off Deontay Wilder’s neck just before his fearsome 7th-round knockout

Deontay Wilder’s trainer says meeting the boxer ‘has been the greatest thing that ever happened’ to him