Michelin-starred chefs share the 7 desserts everyone should know how to make

If you’re looking for something sweet to serve at home after a Michelin-starred chef-approved main dish, then try out one of these delicious dessert recipes.

With recipes from the likes of four-time Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton, Ollie Dabbous from Hide restaurant, and Tom Aikens of Muse, their mouth-watering contributions are perfect for when a little treat is needed.

Desserts range from chocolatey olive oil cake to a classic English dessert of Eton Mess, and a spectacular apple crumble soufflé.

You’ve made your impressive Michelin-star chef-approved comfort dish, but now how about a deliciously sweet chaser to nibble on while stuck at home?

A handful of Michelin-starred chefs have shared seven dessert recipes with Insider for you to get your teeth into, ranging from a tasty chocolate olive oil cake to an apple crumble soufflé that will blow everyone else’s banana bread attempts out of the water.

Thankfully at the moment, many of us have all the time in the world to experiment and improve our culinary skills – if that means simply mashing up meringue, double cream, and strawberries, so be it.

These recipes can also be tweaked to your preferences or adapted to whatever you can manage to pick up at the store. Although sometimes easier said than done with cooking, the most important thing is to relax and get into the flow of putting a dish together.

Sour cherry and polenta tart with a shortbread-like crust

caption A decadent Sunday afternoon dessert.

Jeremy Chan from Ikoyi, London, said: “The yogurt is hung, then whipped with vanilla for an incredible texture. A good dessert for Sunday afternoons.”

Ingredients

375g all-purpose flour 80g icing sugar 4g sea salt flakes 200g butter (chopped into cubes) One egg One egg yolk Three tablespoons of ice water 150g cherries 90g cranberries 110g sugar 20g sumac 200g brown butter 165g sugar 150g almond 50g polenta Four eggs 250g Greek yogurt 110g icing sugar One vanilla pod

Method

– To make the pastry, sift dry ingredients into large bowl. Add cold cubed butter and rub until resembling crumb consistency. – Make a well and add the egg, then mix. Add two tablespoons ice water and more if necessary, only if needed. Less water the better. Turn dough and press together to gather all crumbs. – Shape into disc lightly then cling film and rest for one hour. – Pre heat 180c oven. – Let sit at room temp for 20 minutes so it’s soft enough to roll. – Roll to coin thickness ensuring large enough to cover the whole tin with overhang. Cut excess dough from tin once pushed into tin. – Prick base all over then line with greaseproof paper, fill with weights all the way up, and bake for 15 minutes. – Remove weights, then bake another seven minutes. – For the jam, cook all the ingredients together over low heat until thickened. About 30 minutes. Spread over the base of the cooked tart. – For the filling, heat butter to 170°C. Cool to room temp then whip with sugar. Add to dry ingredients then beat in eggs one at a time. Fill the base into the shell and bake for 35 minutes at 160°C. – For the whipped yogurt, hang the yogurt for one night in strainer. Whisk for five minutes with sugar and vanilla.

Lemon drizzle cake

caption Lemon drizzle is a quick and easy cake to throw together.

Tom Aikens, chef and founder of Muse, London, said: “I’ve been cooking a lot these past days, trying plenty of new things. However, I’ve found myself making this one recipe a fair few times. It’s the lemon drizzle cake which my daughters and wife Justine love. It means there is plenty of bowl-licking to be had with the lemon syrup and lemon icing. This cake always brings the little ones into the kitchen to help ‘clean up.’

“Most of the ingredients are things you might have kicking about, and if not they’re easy to get your hands on. It’s a very quick and easy cake to make as you just chuck it all in together and it’s done in a matter of minutes. Perfect for cheering up a rainy afternoon.”

Ingredients

400g plain flour 10g baking powder 2g fine sea salt (quarter of a teaspoon) 350g whole eggs 400g caster sugar 220g yogurt 30g lemon zest 80g lemon juice 150g unsalted butter, melted

For the syrup

140g water 140g lemon juice 115g caster sugar

– Boil all the syrup ingredients together and set aside until needed. – Let the cakes cool down for a few minutes before brushing with the lemon syrup.

For the icing

40g lemon juice 180g icing sugar

– Sieve the icing sugar, add the lemon juice and whisk until combined, bring to a boil, then cool a little. – The icing will thin out more when left for two to three minutes, then tip over a few times.

Method

– Sieve the flour and the baking powder together. – Mix together the whole eggs and sugar, whisking until just combined (not thick and aerated). – Add the yogurt into the eggs, followed by the zest and the juice. – Add in the flour until just combined, followed by the melted butter. – Place into a large loaf tin that’s lined with parchment then greased and floured, and bake at 160°C (320°F) for 40 minutes. – Allow the cake to cool a little before gently unmolding from the tin, and place onto a cooling wire. – Let it cool for five minutes, then pierce with holes all over the cake for the syrup to enter. – Slowly pour all over with the lemon syrup.

Rhubarb crumble with clotted cream

caption Dabbous likes to bake the golden crumble topping ahead of making the rest of the dessert.

Ollie Dabbous from Hide, London, said of this recipe: “An English classic that can be made with store cupboard ingredients and whatever fruit is in season, so it’s perfect for the current predicament we find ourselves in.

“I like to bake the crumble topping in advance. This, combined with the addition of porridge oats, makes sure the crumble lives up to its name. There is a whole debate as to what to serve it with – cream, custard, ice cream, or combinations thereof – and this is a completely personal and sometimes quite idiosyncratic choice. My personal favorite is clotted cream.”

Ingredients

Rhubarb compote500g rhubarb, Forced Yorkshire if possible75g sugar Half a lemon, juice and zest

– Cut the rhubarb into 2cm pieces, then cook 400g of it with the sugar and lemon juice in a pan on a medium heat for 10 minutes (lid on for the first two to three minutes), stirring until just cooked. – Remove from the heat, add the remaining rhubarb and mix in. At this point, you can add a sprinkle of lavender, a spoon or rosewater, or some raspberries. – Place in a baking dish, it should come halfway up the sides.

Crumble topping150g salted butter 175g plain flour 120g soft brown sugar 75g porridge oats 20g poppy seeds

– Preheat oven to 160°C (320°F). – Mix everything together in a kitchen aid or by hand until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs, then transfer to a baking tray and bake for 20 mins, stirring halfway through, until light golden and crunchy.

Method

– Preheat oven to 180°C (356°F). – Top the rhubarb compote with the crumble mix, then bake for 20 minutes until hot underneath and golden on top. – Remove from the oven and cool for a couple of minutes. – Serve with custard, cream, or ice cream.

Chocolate olive oil cake

caption Good quality olive oil is the key to this cake.

Four-time Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton said chocolate olive oil cake is popular at his home.

Ingredients

120ml good olive oil 6oz caster sugar Three large eggs 60g cocoa powder 150g self-raising flour One teaspoon of baking powder Splash of vanilla essence

Method

– Preheat the oven to 180°C. – Whisk the eggs. – Mix all the ingredients until fully combined. – Pour into a greased and lined tin. – Bake for 45 minutes.

Eton mess

caption An Eton mess can be adapted to suit your preferences.

Another family dessert favorite for Jason Atherton is a simple Eton mess.

Ingredients

150g of meringue, store-bought or you can make it 200g double cream A dash of fresh vanilla or extract to taste Any soft fruit, Atherton likes to use two handfuls of large strawberry pieces

Method

– Whip the cream to a soft whip, then add the vanilla. – Break up the meringue into bits and fold in with the fruit.

Lemon and vanilla cake

caption This cake can be adapted each time you make it with different flavorings and spices.

Chef Alain Verzeroli of Shun and Le Jardinier, New York, said of this dessert: “I like this cake because it’s really easy to do and every time you make it you can easily tweak the recipe to make it a little bit different.

“Instead of lemon you can add a few teaspoons of orange flower water, some spices like cinnamon, or give a coffee taste by adding a ristretto to the mix. It’s a great cake for breakfast or tea time to enjoy at home.”

Ingredients

150g soft butter at room temperature 150g sugar Three eggs Two pieces of lemon or lime One vanilla bean Two tsp of baking powder 150g flour

Method

– In a bowl, with a grater or microplane, keep the zest of the lemons or lime, press to extract the juice afterward. – Cut lengthwise the vanilla bean and carefully extract all the vanilla seeds, keep the bean. – Whisk the soft butter with the sugar, add the eggs, the lemon (or lime zests), the juice. and the vanilla seeds. – Add the baking powder and the flour, mix gently. – Butter the bottom and the side of a tart or cake mold, and cover with a thin layer of sugar. – Add the mix in the mold (not over 3cm high) and add the empty vanilla bean on the surface of the cake. The vanilla beans will still give a nice flavor to the cake when cooking. – Put in an oven preheated oven at 180°C (356°F) for 20 to 23 minutes. – Unmold after cooking and enjoy the cake at room temperature.

Apple crumble soufflé

caption Make the apple compote first then set aside.

Tom Kitchin, owner and chef at The Kitchin, Edinburgh, said his soufflé can serve two to four people.

Ingredients

Apple compote 250g peeled and cored Granny Smith apples 250g peeled and cored Bramley apples 150g caster sugar 50g lemon of juice

– Cover and cook the apples until they are soft and compote like for approximately 30 minutes. Then set aside.

Soufflé base 375ml milk 90g caster sugar Three eggs 40g cornflour

– Bring the milk to the boil. Whisk the sugar, eggs, and cornflour and add slowly to the boiling milk, whisking continuously until thick (approximately three minutes). Then cool.

110g egg white 130g soufflé base 20g caster sugar

Methods

– Whisk the egg whites and caster sugar until thick and glossy. – Fold a third of the egg white mixture into the base mix and then fold in the rest. – Rub butter around the insides of the ramekins and then dust with sugar. – Put one and a half to two tablespoons of the compote mixture in the ramekin then top with the soufflé mix to the top of the ramekin. Wipe around the edges of the ramekin to allow the mixture to rise. – Top with the crumble mixture and put in the oven for eight minutes at 180°C (356°F) and serve straight away.

