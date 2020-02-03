A woman bit off an inch of a man’s tongue after she told him not to use it while kissing her, authorities say

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, faces a misdemeanor aggravated assault charge in Macomb County, Michigan.

Prosecutors say she bit off an inch of a man’s tongue after he used it while kissing her, when she specifically asked him not to.

Police were able to recover the tongue from an apartment’s bedroom and it was reattached.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prosecutors in Michigan say a Detroit woman bit off an inch of a man’s tongue after she told him not to use it when kissing her.

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the incident on January 28, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith told WXYZ.

Derek Miller, chief of operations for the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, told the Detroit Free Press that Wedgeworth and the man, from Center Line, Michigan, were consensually kissing at the man’s apartment when the incident occurred.

He said when the two started to kiss, the man put his tongue in Wedgeworth’s mouth. They briefly stopped kissing, and she told the man not to put his tongue in her mouth, Miller said.

They started kissing again, but the man put his tongue back into Wedgeworth’s mouth and she bit one inch the tip of it, Miller said.

When police arrived on scene they found the man bleeding from his mouth and were able to recover his tongue from the apartment bedroom.

“I believe this is the first case of this nature in my 27 years in the prosecutor’s office,” Smith said in a statement to WXYZ.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where his tongue was reattached.

Wedgeworth was taken into custody, where she was charged with aggravated assault, which is a misdemeanor charge. She could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Her bond was set at $25,000