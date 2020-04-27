This cleansing oil from a Japanese skincare brand has been a cult favorite in the beauty industry for years — and yes, it really lives up to the hype

source DHC Skincare

Cleansing oils work by binding to grime and other impurities on your skin and lifting them away as they’re rinsed off.

Japanese beauty brand DHC’s cult-favorite Deep Cleansing Oil is an olive oil-based cleanser that’s gentle enough for sensitive skin but heavy-duty enough to remove even the most stubborn of waterproof mascaras.

I’ve been using it for a full year now and I’m never removing it from my skincare routine.

People look at me like I’m crazy when I tell them I prefer to wash my face with olive oil. No, not the kind from my kitchen – what I’m talking about is an olive oil-based cleansing oil.

I’m in my early thirties, so I’m at that unique stage of life where I’m dealing with both acne and wrinkles (#blessed). I tried the DHC cleansing oil for the first time about a year ago and it’s been a permanent staple in my routine since. This is not an easy club to get into, as I have sensitive skin, am an admitted skincare snob, and hate change. I’m also a licensed cosmetologist and have been reviewing products for over a decade, so my standards are abnormally high. Needless to say, I don’t invite new products into my routine often.

Since I started using Japanese beauty brand DHC’s Deep Cleansing Oil, I’ve noticed a difference in my overall complexion. My skin looks more radiant, healthier, and feels softer. I’ve also noticed that my pores are less clogged in general. And I’m not the only one who loves it – according to the brand, a bottle of this cleanser is sold every 10 seconds around the world.

How cleansing oils work:

Cleansing oils work by binding to the sebum, other oils, and grime on your face to help lift it all away. They’re particularly great for removing makeup and oil-based skincare. However, they should be followed with a water-based foaming or gel cleanser to remove excess oil and residual dirt from the skin.

It’s a common misconception that oil, in general, is bad for your skin. “A concern around facial oils has been that oil is thought to clog pores and lead to breakouts, but not all oils are created equal,” explained dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD.

Olive oil, the main ingredient in DHC’s Deep Cleansing Oil, provides countless skin and health benefits. It boasts anti-inflammatory properties and a powerhouse pack of vitamins like vitamins E and K. Studies have shown that applying olive oil topically can even accelerate tissue repair and aid in treating wounds and burns.

How to use DHC’s Deep Cleansing Oil:

DHC’s cleansing oil serves as the first step in my double-cleansing routine, a method traditionally used as part of a Japanese skincare routine.

To use it, start by adding two to three pumps to the palm of your hands. It works best on dry hands and a dry face, no need to wet your skin first.

Massage it onto your dry face with your fingertips, using circular motions to dissolve makeup and other impurities on your skin. Once it feels like everything is loosened (or after around 30 seconds), rinse thoroughly with warm water. You can also use a damp, warm washcloth to wipe away the cleansing oil for less mess.

After I rinse the cleansing oil from my skin, I follow it up with a water-based cleanser.

Why the need to cleanse twice? According to Monica Pluemer, VP of Marketing for DHC USA, there are two different types of impurities left on your face at the end of the day: “Oil cleansers effortlessly remove the oil-based ones on your skin, such as makeup, sunscreen and sebum,” she said. “Following with a foaming, water-based cleanser then removes the other types of impurities: pollution, sweat, and daily grime.”

I’ve found that the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil works extremely well to completely eradicate any trace of makeup, but it can also be used on bare skin to remove any dirt and debris lingering on your skin on makeup-free days. A major benefit is that it doesn’t strip the good oils your skin needs to keep it looking supple and smooth.

How it’s formulated:

It’s 100% organic, formulated with olive oil, rosemary leaf oil, and vitamin E. The brand uses Flor de Aceite (Flower of Virgin Oil) which is obtained from organically cultivated olives grown in the Andalusia region of Spain. Because it’s also rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps reduce the oxidation of sebum, it works to prevent dullness and rough-looking skin.

The cleansing oil is also fragrance and colorant-free, so it’s great for sensitive skin. DHC also offers a more concentrated cleansing oil which is better suited for people with extremely dry skin. (I have combination skin, so I’ve found that the original deep cleansing oil is my one true love.)

Cons to consider

It’s tough for me to point out downsides to this product because I love it so much. If I did have to say one thing, it would be that this isn’t exactly a time-saver. It does add another step to your routine if you aren’t regularly a double-cleanser, so that’s something to consider if a speedy skincare routine is important to you. I think it’s appropriately priced for the amount you get, but if you’re seeking something a bit more affordable, there are similar options like this Neutrogena cleansing oil.

The bottom line

I don’t know how I lived before DHC Deep Cleansing Oil came into my life. It’s both a heavy-duty makeup remover and a skin-loving facial cleanser that helps me keep my skin clean and nourished with no unwanted irritation.