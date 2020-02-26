DHL Express is a Top Employer in Asia Pacific for sixth consecutive year

World leader in express logistics is certified in 63 countries worldwide — more countries than any other company

DHL Express has received 53 different awards for its workplace culture in 2019 — bringing the total number of awards won since 2014 to 244





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 February 2020 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has been named 2020 Top Employer for Asia Pacific as well as nine countries and territories in the region: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. In addition, DHL Express has been recognized as a leading global Top Employer 2020, certified in all regions and leading the list with the most country awards amongst all other Top Employers.









DHL Express has been named Top Employer in Asia Pacific for the sixth consecutive year.

The award was conferred by Top Employers Institute, a global organization recognizing excellence in employee conditions, making this the sixth consecutive year that DHL Express has received the global and Asia Pacific award. This further establishes the company as a global leader in employment practices and talent development, with a workplace culture built on respect, recognition and equal opportunities.

“We are proud to be certified as a Top Employer in so many countries in Asia Pacific and all over the globe,” said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific. “The award is a strong testament to our continuous commitment in creating great conditions for our people to develop and thrive within the world’s most international company. Without a doubt, it is through the dedication and passion of all our employees that we are able to maintain our leadership position in the market and deliver excellence every day for our customers.”

The Top Employer award has consistently recognized DHL Express’ sustained investment in leadership development and talent growth, including its Certified International Specialist (CIS) and Certified International Manager (CIM) programs that have provided more than 320,000 training sessions to employees in Asia Pacific. This series of training is meant to create a powerful sense of community that enables employees to combine best-in-class product quality with incomparable service excellence.

“Our employees are at the heart of our business, so ensuring they are happy coming to work every day is critical to our business success. We do this by listening and acting on their feedback through our annual Employee Opinion Survey, and providing them with a myriad of training and development programs. At the same time, initiatives like our ‘Appreciation Week’, ‘Employee of the Year’ and DHL AsiaCup, which brings together more than 1,200 employees for a weekend of healthy competition, celebrates our employees and builds greater teamwork,” said A. Mateen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

In 2019 alone, DHL Express received a total of 53 awards for its workplace and corporate culture in Asia Pacific. This includes DHL Express being ranked first on the list of Asia’s Best Multinational Workplaces 2019, by Great Place to Work®, as well as being named regional Kincentric Best Employer (formerly part of Aon). This year’s string of accolades are the latest additions to the 191 other awards that DHL Express Asia Pacific has received since 2014, many with strict judging criteria based on employee feedback.





