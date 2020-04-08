DHL Express ranked as Best Workplace in Asia by Great Place to Work® for second year

World leader in express logistics takes top spot in “Multinational” category for the fourth time since 2016

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – April 8, 2020 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has been recognized as the best place to work in a 2020 employer ranking from Great Place to Work®. This marks the second time that DHL Express has taken the top spot on the list of Best Workplaces in Asia for two years in a row.









DHL Express has been ranked by Great Place to Work® as the Best Workplace in Asia for the fourth time since 2016.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Best Workplace in Asia for the second consecutive year. At DHL Express, we are committed to creating an environment where all employees can thrive and reach their full potential. Whether it is through our annual Employee Opinion Survey, our award-winning Certified training programs, or our push for greater diversity, we want to make sure our employees have their Best Day Every Day at work,” said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

The global people analytics and consulting firm identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces through its annual Best Workplaces in Asia list. For the 2020 award, more than 2.2 million employees participated in the survey in eight Asian countries where Great Place to Work® is represented.

In particular, DHL Express was recognized for its continuous investment in leadership development and talent growth, including its Certified International Specialist (CIS) and Certified International Manager (CIM) programs that have provided more than 320,000 training sessions to employees in Asia Pacific. This series of training is meant to create a powerful sense of community that enables employees to combine best-in-class product quality with incomparable service excellence.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge facing organizations across the globe, and it puts a premium on being a high trust people-first culture” said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work. “We honor the companies that earned places on our ranking of Asia’s Best Workplaces because they will outperform their competitors and we hope this will inspire more companies to become a Great Place to Work For All.”

Since 2014, DHL Express Asia Pacific has received 245 awards for its workplace and corporate culture, and in 2019 alone, the company received a total of 53 awards. In February, DHL Express was named 2020 Top Employer for the Asia Pacific region as well as nine countries and territories in the region by the Top Employers Institute.

“With tens of thousands of employees across one of the most diverse regions in the world, it is imperative that we have a robust set of employee engagement and development initiatives to keep the entire DHL network operating As One. To be ranked as the Best Workplace in Asia again is a fantastic recognition of our efforts and the dedication of our people to deliver great service quality for our customers,” said Mateen Thiruselvaam, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

