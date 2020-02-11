DHL put on a fashion show on the tarmac at New York’s JFK Airport right in front of a Boeing 767 cargo plane

caption The show’s producer, Jessica Minh Anh, poses in front of an airplane engine. source Jessica Minh Anh

A fashion show took place on the tarmac at New York’s JFK Airport on Friday.

The show was sponsored by the logistics company DHL.

The fashions and unorthodox location of the show were designed to bring attention to the importance of sustainable shipping and logistics in fashion.

New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport was the site of more than one runway on February 7, when model and fashion show producer Jessica Minh Anh held the Runway on the Runway fashion and sustainability show.

The catwalk showcased eight different clothing and jewelry collections from four continents. The show was sponsored by German logistics company DHL.

“Since shipping and logistics are such a critical part of the fashion industry, it is important to highlight the option of green logistics solutions, which help minimize environmental damages and reduce transport-related emissions,” Anh said.

DHL will reportedly debut electric delivery vans in the US in 2020 to meet the zero-emission goals of cities around the world in the coming decade. Other logistics companies are moving in the same direction. FedEx has more than 2,000 electric vehicles, and Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, which will start rolling out in 2021.

Here are some looks from the catwalk.

The show was promoted as fashion meeting sustainability.

The show took place at DHL’s gateway at JFK.

Anh explained that the show was intended to shine a light on how environmentally friendly logistics is important to the fashion world.

In promotional photos before the show, Anh even posed with the planes.

Jessica Minh Anh has overseen dozens of other runway shows, including one on the Eiffel Tower and Tower Bridge in London.

Anh kicked off the show at the entrance of a Boeing 767-400, standing above the runway.

When she reached the catwalk, Anh walked in a dress designed by Peruvian artist Ani Alvarez Calderon.

These photos show more of Alvarez Calderon’s designs, which were one of four continents represented at the show.

Her designs in gold, white, silver, and black were striking against DHL’s yellow and red vehicles.

The fashion runway was literally on the airport tarmac at JFK.

Lebanese designer Dany Atrache showed off an “East meets West” line.

The entire show took place with a backdrop of DHL’s planes, helicopters, and vans.

Australian fashion house Portia and Scarlett brought models dressed in old Hollywood glamour.

Anh was instantly recognizable throughout the show thanks to her intricate updo.

The show carried on despite rain.

Vietnamese brand RAP brought pastel designs.

Another Vietnamese brand, Vungco and Son, brought even more bright colors to the winter fashion show.

Whimsical patterns…

Bright colors…

And modern updates on winter coats characterized the collection.

Anh closed the show in this red structured dress with hundreds of woolen flowers.

The final look was eye-catching.

It was both structured and form-fitting.

At the end of the show. models were ushered back onto the DHL plane.