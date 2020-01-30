DHL Global Forwarding Certified Top Employer 2020 in the Middle East

DHL Global Forwarding recognized for excellence in HR best practices in Iraq, Kuwait, Turkey and United Arab Emirates

Certification affirms the market leader’s strategy to deliver expert logistics services by investing in the best team of freight forwarding experts





DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – January 30, 2020 – DHL Global Forwarding, the leading provider of air, ocean and road freight services, is certified Top Employer 2020 in Iraq, Kuwait, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. The certification, awarded by Top Employer Institute, attests to DHL’s achievement in implementing best practices, focused on fostering a positive work environment and encouraging its employees’ personal and professional development.

“I’m a huge believer that anything is possible with a strong team. We love our people and they are passionately driving our business growth. As our best assets, they form the cornerstone of our success. By building a motivated and well-engaged team with the right skill sets, values and winning mindsets, we can count on them to deliver their best for our customers.” said Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Middle East and Africa.

The HR Best Practice Survey conducted by the Top Employers Institute is designed to identify companies demonstrating a continuous commitment to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Primarily, it looks into key areas within the organization including talent strategy, talent acquisition, learning and development, performance management, leadership development and culture.

Eva Mattheeussen, Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa said, “This is an important milestone for us because it recognizes what we’ve achieved in the Middle East, and proves that we are on the right track to building motivated and successful teams. We are always open to new ideas and ways to enhance the work culture within our organization, and that extends to our employees’ personal and professional well-being.”

At DHL Global Forwarding, training opportunities and talent development programs are consistently reviewed to ensure that they are the most rigorous, and benchmarked against the requirements of the industry. All employees go through a mandatory DHL Certified Forwarder program upon induction, to ensure that they adhere to the same global standards as colleagues in the global network, abiding by the strictest code of conduct and business principles.

In the Middle East, DHL Global Forwarding has also been running a successful Talent program since 2015, which identifies and provides high-performing non-executives with coaching and mentorship opportunities and project tasks, to prepare them for future leadership roles within the organization.

To ensure emotional well-being and encourage camaraderie among teams, the company also encourages interest and hobby groups where employees get to bond outside of work-related tasks. Diversity in the workforce is also celebrated and there is a “Women in Leadership” program tailored to prepare selected individuals for country leadership positions in the near future.

DHL Global Forwarding is also certified as Top Employer in Africa. In total, the Top Employer Institute has certified and recognized over 1500 Top Employers in more than 118 countries and regions across five continents and impacted the lives of over 6 million employees around the world. As the global authority on excellence in people practices in the workplace, the organization certifies and recognizes companies in participating countries who demonstrate that they are an employer of choice in the regions in which they operate.





DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.