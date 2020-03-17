The earliest coronavirus cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship likely spread via workers who prepared food, a new investigation found

caption The Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 7, 2020. source Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

A coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship likely spread via workers who prepared food, a Japanese investigation found.

Of the 20 crew members who tested positive by February 9, 15 were workers who made food for the rest of the crew.

It took just six days for 20 crew members on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan to contract the coronavirus. A new investigation from Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases attributes these cases to the virus’ initial spread among food workers before the ship was quarantined on February 3.

The researchers found that the virus was likely transmitted first to crew members from passengers who started showing symptoms on January 22 and 23. By February 3, the first crew member to test positive for the virus – a food-service worker – had developed a fever.

Around 20 crew members tested positive by February 9. Fifteen of them were workers who prepared food for the rest of the crew. Most of them also lived on the ship’s third deck, where a group of food-service workers lived.

The crew mainly congregated in a shared dining area that was off-limits to passengers, the investigation found. There, the workers may have passed the virus to one another through their respiratory droplets, such as saliva or mucus.

Even after the ship was quarantined on February 3, some crew members continued to work to maintain essential operations. The director of Japan’s Disease Control and Prevention Center, Norio Ohmagari, later told CNN that crew members should have been isolated just like passengers.

“We suspected some of the cruise staff may have already been infected, but … they had to operate the cruise ship itself, they had to see the passengers, they had to deliver the meals,” Ohmagari added. “So that may have caused some close contact with the cruise-ship workers and also the passengers.”

By February 18, crew members represented around 12% of those infected on board. More than 700 passengers and crew members ultimately tested positive for the virus.

“The quarantine process failed,” Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told USA Today. “I’d like to sugarcoat it and try to be diplomatic about it, but it failed. People were getting infected on that ship. Something went awry.”

Around 3,700 people, including 2,600 passengers and 1,000 crew members, were quarantined on the ship for nearly a month. The last crew members disembarked on Sunday.

