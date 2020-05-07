3 charts show the alarming ways school closures have left America’s most vulnerable children behind

caption Survey results from Pew Research Center show the ability to complete schoolwork from home during the coronavirus varies. source Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

The novel coronavirus has forced many schools to close, meaning students have needed to adapt quickly to remote learning.

However, this has caused challenges for students who don’t have a computer or WiFi at home to keep up with schoolwork.

A recent survey from Pew Research Center found the percentage of children who likely cannot complete their schoolwork during coronavirus school closures varies by their parents’ income.

More than a third of lower-income parents believe it is somewhat or very likely their children will not be able to finish their schoolwork because they don’t have a computer at home.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has required children to quickly adjust to remote courses as schools closed to help mitigate the spread of the virus. However, remote learning has caused challenges for students who don’t have internet access or a computer at home.

Per figures from the Department of Commerce, 14%, or 7 million, children between 6-17 years old lived in households without internet access in 2017.

That digital divide varies by region. Many cities in Alabama, Texas, and New Mexico have large shares of households without an internet subscription or a computer, based on US Census data.

The “homework gap” between students who lack the proper resources to complete their work and those who have these resources has been exacerbated during the coronavirus, based on new survey results from Pew Research Center.

The new Pew poll surveyed 4,917 US adults from April 7-12 about their children’s ability to complete schoolwork from home.

According to the results, 22% of parents reported it is somewhat or very likely their children will have to use public WiFi during remote learning because they don’t have reliable internet in their households. 21% also reported it is somewhat or very likely their children will not be able to complete their schoolwork at all because they do not have a computer.

Illustrating the “digital divide” between higher- and lower-income families, the results vary when separated by the respondent’s income level. Lower-income parents reported higher shares of their children likely having to complete their schoolwork on a cellphone, through public WiFi, or not being able to complete their work at all compared to middle- and upper-income families.

Schools, internet providers, and states have all tried to help students get the proper resources to move to remote learning, but it has not been easy. In California, Google recently set up 100,000 broadband access points and plan to give thousands of students Chromebooks to help those in need. Even though Spectrum internet is giving 60 days of free internet access to families, people who have unpaid bills or already have an account cannot redeem this deal.

Some schools have reportedly tried other methods to ensure students can still complete schoolwork, such as people delivering schoolwork on paper to homes or using buses with WiFi signals.

Pew’s survey results also indicate that 37% of Americans believe schools should be giving out computers to students during the outbreak. However, this opinion is divided along political lines. 45% of Democrats believe computers should be given to all students from the school, 17 percentage points higher than Republicans.

The partisan divide is smaller when focusing on students most in need. The difference between political parties is minimal for those who believe only students who cannot afford a computer should be given one during coronavirus, with 44% of Democrats and 42% of Republicans supporting this option.

The following three charts highlight the difficulty of completing schoolwork for children amid the coronavirus based on Pew survey respondents’ income. The income levels used by Pew Research Center are based on 2018 earning figures where “middle income is defined here as two-thirds to double the median annual income for all [Pew] panelists. Lower income falls below that range; upper income falls above it.”

There is a stark difference between the share of American parents who reported their children cannot do their schoolwork from home during the coronavirus based on their income.

Based on the survey results, 36% of lower-income parents said it is somewhat or very likely their children will not be able to complete their schoolwork during remote schooling because they do not have a computer at home. This is 32 percentage points higher than upper-income parents and 22 percentage points higher than middle-income parents.

A much larger share of lower-income parents reported it is likely their children will use public WiFi to do their schoolwork.

Not all homes have internet access, making it harder for some students to complete their work during school shutdowns.

The share of children who have to use public WiFi during the pandemic is similar to the share of students who cannot complete their schoolwork. According to the survey, 40% of lower-income parents reported it is somewhat or very likely their children will have to use public WiFi because they don’t have reliable internet at home. Only 13% of middle-income parents reported it is likely their children will have to use public WiFi.

Almost half of lower-income parents said their children will likely complete work on a cellphone, about double the share reported by middle-income parents.

Because some households might have more than one child needing a computer to do work from home or might not have a computer in the household at all, Pew also looked at the share of students that will need to use a cellphone to complete schoolwork during the outbreak.

43% of lower-income parents said it is somewhat or very likely their children will have to use a cellphone to complete work, while only 24% of middle-income and 10% of lower-income parents said their children will likely have to use a cellphone.