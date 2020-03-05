Disappointing photos show what it’s really like to run for president

caption Democratic presidential candidates at the 10th debate in South Carolina. source Randall Hill/Reuters

Running a presidential campaign is an all-encompassing endeavor.

It involves eating odd fried foods at state fairs, taking endless selfies, and mundane paperwork.

The office of the president of the United States is not an easy job to hold. Getting elected to it can be just as challenging.

With the 2020 Democratic primaries in full swing, here are some photos that show what running for president is really like, as told by photos from the campaigns so far.

Filing the paperwork to get your name on the ballot is just that — regular old paperwork.

caption Senator Elizabeth Warren files her paperwork with New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner to put her name on the state’s first-in-the-nation primary ballot. source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Becoming a presidential candidate is as simple as filling out a statement of candidacy form. Getting your name on the ballot is a longer process requiring petitions and differs by state.

Candidates eat lots of fried food on the campaign trail.

The Iowa State Fair in Des Moines is a classic campaign stop ahead of the Iowa caucus. Candidates often sample oddities like fried avocados for photo-ops.

Sometimes, they even make the food themselves.

caption Kirsten Gillibrand’s son looks on as she grills meat during a visit to the Iowa State Fair. source ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

It’s enough to have voters judge their politics, but people also judge their cooking skills.

Say goodbye to eating at restaurants in privacy.

caption Joe Biden speaks to diners at the Tasty Cafe during a quick campaign stop in Eldridge, Iowa. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

On the campaign trail, every pit stop is an opportunity to talk to voters and members of the press.

And good luck hearing the specials.

caption Joe Biden looks over a menu before ordering a coconut cream pie at the Buttercup diner in California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Every meal turns into a press conference.

Candidates are constantly being stopped for selfies, too.

caption Michael Bloomberg has his photo taken with a bystander while waiting for the subway. source Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

It’s crucial for campaigns to have loyal supporters, but constant selfie requests have to get old after a while.

People seem to always be handing candidates their adorable babies, but politicians only have so many arms.

caption Elizabeth Warren holds babies. source JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Holding a stranger’s child? No pressure.

Babies aren’t always happy about the arrangement either.

caption Kamala Harris reacts to a crying baby during the annual Pride Parade in San Francisco. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The resulting photos are pretty cute nonetheless.

At community centers and schools, backstage green rooms are regular hallways.

Campaign events and rallies come to the people. Some are held in performance spaces with special backstage areas, while others are held in schools or community centers where there are no such amenities.

The weather doesn’t always cooperate for outdoor speaking venues.

caption Amy Klobuchar announces her candidacy for president in February. source KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Senator Amy Klobuchar announced her candidacy for president in a characteristic Minnesota snowstorm.

Sometimes, protesters rush the stage at campaign events.

caption Security guards remove protesters who interrupted Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders in Perry, Iowa. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sometimes candidates indulge protesters who interrupt them, but usually they’re just swiftly removed from the stage.

After rallies and campaign events that have taken weeks or months to plan, posters and pamphlets end up getting recycled.

caption Trash and signs lay in a banquet hall the day following Senator Amy Klobuchar’s Iowa caucus rally. source Brenna Norman/Reuters

Signs and promotional materials are important to get the word out about a candidate’s message and positions, but they’re not of much use once rallies end.

#VanLife isn’t all it’s cracked up to be with reporters and cameras crowding into the small space.

caption Pete Buttigieg on his campaign bus in Webster City, Iowa. source Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

Reporters travel along with candidates to follow their campaigns, leading to some tight spaces in their buses.

It can be hard to get a word in edgewise at debates.

caption Candidates at the 10th Democratic 2020 presidential debate. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Candidates often talk over each other at debates in the heat of the moment, turning discussions of policy into a cacophony.

Constituents might have short attention spans when candidates finally do get to speak.

caption A young boy sleeps as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Policy discussions can be dull for younger listeners.

Campaigning takes a physical toll.

caption Cory Booker wipes sweat from his forehead at the Iowa State Fair. source Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

The Iowa State Fair is held in August at the height of the Midwest’s muggy summer.

Watching the numbers come in on election night is nerve-racking, to say the least.

caption Bernie Sanders watches Super Tuesday results. source Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

After all of their hard work, all candidates can do on election nights is wait.

Elections aren’t very glamorous behind the scenes.

Sometimes, this is what democracy looks like – boxes of voter registration forms in a messy storage room.