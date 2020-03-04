Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Villas is expensive and a bit dated, but the value of staying steps from bustling dining and nightlife and two major theme parks justified the high cost for me and my family

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Villas isn’t merely a hotel, it’s an entertainment destination. The design harkens back to classic American boardwalks in places like Coney Island and Atlantic City with excellent dining, entertainment, and nightlife right outside the front doors.

I was excited to stay at this popular and beloved resort and was delighted by the whimsical touches and close proximity to Disney’s BoardWalk. Nightly rates begin around $410 for a Standard View Room.

I booked last minute and my cheapest option was a Deluxe Studio, which starts at $ 470, but I paid well over $600. I liked staying here but would choose a different room type next time.

Read all Business Insider hotel reviews here.

Disney’s BoardWalk Resort harkens back to classic American boardwalks found in places such as Coney Island and Atlantic City with whimsical touches and elegant nods to old-timey circuses and amusement parks.

The design invokes a lot of Americana nostalgia, from artwork lining the walls to guest room furniture, making it more than just a place to sleep.

Quaint buildings line a quarter-mile span with hotel rooms, suites, and Disney Vacation Club villas. The hotel is conveniently located within walking distance to Epcot and Hollywood Studios, and also has a stop on the route of the Skyliner, Disney’s new gondola lift system, which makes it especially convenient to visit these parks.

While the hotel itself doesn’t have a restaurant, it’s located adjacent to Disney’s Boardwalk, a tourist destination in its own right, filled with exciting dining and attractions.

In addition to standard guest rooms in the BoardWalk Inn, the property also houses the BoardWalk Villas, their all-suite offerings that are part of the Disney Vacation Club, their popular timeshare program. But you don’t need to be a member to stay at the BoardWalk Villas, these studios and villas are available for everyone to book.

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Villas is a deluxe offering, so the prices reflect that. Their standard double room, which can sleep two adults plus one child, ranges from $402 to $639 per night; whereas a BoardWalk Villa, which sleeps five adults, will cost around $470 to $1,070 nightly.

It’s costly, but the well-appointed rooms with access to three pools, Muscles and Bustles (their spa and fitness center), and a variety of organized activities have earned a devoted following.

During my recent visit, standard rooms were already booked up but I was able to snag a last-minute room at the BoardWalk Villas – at a premium. We stayed on busy President’s Day weekend and paid $632 for our Deluxe Studio Villa with a standard view. These rates were for the peak season and higher than usual; at other times you can reserve this room for about $100 less.

Need more Walt Disney World Resort recommendations? Read our list of the best resorts in Walt Disney World.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Villas.

source Business Insider

caption In the hallway off the lobby, a magician was set up to perform for passing guests. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The lobby at Boardwalk Inn is airy with hues of cream and seafoam green, tastefully decorated with handsome antique furniture and a variety of potted plants. It’s all a meticulous nod to a bygone era, with whimsical touches that reinforce the Americana theme.

I spotted a large model of a wooden roller coaster, vintage penny arcade machines, and in the hallway off the lobby, a magician was holding court and performing tricks for a captive audience of children and adults.

caption I had a huge grin on my face when we entered the Boardwalk Inn, even after a long travel day, thanks to the inviting decor. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

There wasn’t a need to swing by the check-in area due to the seamless Magic Band system, which all hotel guests receive as part of their booking.

Before arriving, I checked in via the My Disney Experience, Walt Disney World’s comprehensive vacation planning app, which synced with my Magic Band. This technology has drastically cut down on the lines at check-in, which, when we arrived, were nonexistent.

Before our stay, we received our complimentary Magic Bands that were synced with our park tickets, charging privileges, and acted as our room key as well. If you don’t have your Magic Band handy, you can also use the Walt Disney World app on your phone to unlock your room.

We were alerted that our room was ready for check-in via the app right after we landed at the Orlando International Airport and were able to go directly to our room.

As we passed through the lobby en route to our room, I noticed that the clientele staying at the BoardWalk was an eclectic bunch. There were families and multi-generational groups on group vacations, as well as 20-something couples who were there to take advantage of the party-like atmosphere at the nearby clubs and bars on the BoardWalk.

source Business Insider

caption The room was decorated in sage green, ivory white, and a soft salmon, which had a distinct New England type vibe. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

Our Deluxe Studio in the Villa complex was one large room that slept five, and included a couch, spacious bathroom, balcony, a compact dining area and kitchenette with small fridge, microwave, coffee maker, deep sink, paper towels, and a small collection of dishware. The room also had a big screen smart TV with many Disney-centric channels and free Wi-Fi. Due to our room location, it had an odd shape that wasn’t a standard square or rectangle. While this didn’t bother me, my husband wasn’t keen on the unusual layout.

The room was decorated in sage green, ivory white, and a soft salmon, which had a distinct New England vibe. I thought the furnishings felt a bit more motel-ish than a high-end hotel, especially for the price, but they were functional and purposeful.

The bed was a bit firmer than I would have liked and didn’t seem like the same kind of mattress that I’ve slept on at other Disney properties. The bed came made with sheets and a light blanket. We had the air conditioner set on the cooler side, and I ended up grabbing the extra blanket that was kept in the closet in the middle of the night.

Besides that, I slept well, and the room was relatively quiet, although we could hear other guests in the hallways in the morning.

caption This fold-down bed was hidden within a piece of furniture and featured a secret mural of a sleeping Dumbo, which kids will love. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

When I moved the chairs from the dinette area under the TV, I was able to fold down the table, pull the handles of the wall, and a twin bed folded out. The bed had a hidden mural of a sleeping Dumbo, which was a sweet touch. It’s small and best suited to a young child. The couch also folded out into a double bed that could sleep two, which made this a versatile room choice for families, though it’s all in one room as opposed to separate living and sleeping areas.

caption The toiletries were, as with all Disney properties, by H20. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The bathroom had a large shower with a built-in seat, but it did not have a bathtub, which might be an issue for families with babies and toddlers.

The toiletries were, as with all Disney properties, by H20. I’m a big fan of their products and always bring home the Sea Salt shower gel infused with Vitamin E.

When I booked the room, I was under the impression we would have a standard view, meaning, nothing of note. However, we were pleasantly surprised to find that our balcony overlooked the picturesque carnival-inspired pool area with a water slide modeled after a classic wooden roller coaster, accentuated with a large vintage clown face.

Truthfully, I was expecting more from this hotel room for the price I paid and its lofty reputation. The outdated furnishings didn’t match the deluxe cost and I also wished we didn’t stay over a holiday weekend, which made the room pricier than usual and limited our choices as the hotel was at capacity.

However, the pool, charm of the public spaces, and close proximity to the BoardWalk more than made up for any shortcomings. The next time I stay at the BoardWalk, I’ll plan in advance so I can secure a standard room in the Inn instead of the Villas that better fits the price, closer to $400.

source Business Insider

caption The Luna Park pool area is popular with kids, especially for the 200-foot waterslide. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

While we brought our luggage with us from the airport, we later took advantage of Disney’s luggage transfer program, an amenity to all guests staying at multiple Disney hotels. At the end of our stay, we brought our bags to the Bell Desk and asked for them to be delivered to Riviera. That way, we could go out and enjoy the parks without having to deal with the hassle of lugging our bags to our new resort. This is a huge perk, and if you’re switching properties while visiting Walt Disney World, you should take advantage of this.

The BoardWalk Inn has three large pool areas, two geared to adults and relaxation, and the other – the Luna Park pool – that is more for the kids with a waterslide and circus-inspired elephant sculptures that spit water. The 200-foot waterslide is modeled after a vintage roller coaster and is incredibly popular with kids. Nearby is a merry-go-round themed bar that serves drinks and snacks.

With the many restaurants and bars of the BoardWalk nearby, the hotel doesn’t offer much in their main building. There’s only the Belle Vue Lounge located near the lobby, which feels like a 1930s sitting room with lots of wood, carnival-themed art, and vintage music playing in the background. There are a variety of games like checkers and backgammon that you can play while you enjoy a refreshment.

source Business Insider

The Boardwalk area pays homage to classic Boardwalks such as those found in Coney Island and Atlantic City. The strip is populated with restaurants, bars, nightclubs, shops, and entertainment and is popular with tourists and locals alike.

It’s a perfect place for a stroll and enjoy traditional carnival games and sidewalk entertainment. In line with the theme, there’s a variety of walk-up food vendors as well including a bakery, hot dog cart, pizza window, an ice cream shop, funnel cake cart, and last but not least, Boardwalk Joe’s Marvelous Margaritas.

For sit-down dining, try the high-end Flying Fish that specializes in seafood and steaks, Big River Grille & Brewing Works for beers and comfort food, and the Italian restaurant Trattoria al Forno that offers character dining. Sports lovers will enjoy a meal at the ESPN Club.

caption Abracadabra, Disney’s magic-themed bar has vintage ephemera such as Houdini books, curious objects, and cocktails that have their own brand of magic. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

On our evening at the Boardwalk, after returning from dinner at Epcot, we stopped by Abracadabra, Disney’s magic-themed bar. With flocked wallpaper and vintage ephemera such as Houdini books and curious objects, and cocktails that have their own brand of magic, this is a must for visitors who enjoy a unique bar experience.

Besides the Abracadabra Lounge, adults will also enjoy the Atlantic Dance Hall nightclub where there’s a party every night, and Jellyrolls, a lively, and very popular, piano bar with dueling pianist and audience sing-a-longs.

The Boardwalk Inn is conveniently located on the Skyliner line, Disney’s new gondola system.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios are a short ride away, and since the Skyliner runs in a non-stop loop, it’s easy to just jump on. For the other parks – the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and the water parks – you’ll need to take one of Disney’s buses which stop at the station near the entrance to the hotel.

caption Take a quick boat ride to Epcot right from the hotel. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

To reach Epcot, you also have the option to walk or to take one of the boats that departs the dock at the BoardWalk. Hollywood Studios is also a short walk away in case you don’t want to take the Skyliner.

If you’re in the mood for some mini-golf, the Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf is a short walk away.

source Business Insider

The BoardWalk Inn has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor with 2,026 reviews. On Expedia, the Riviera has a 4.5 out of 5 with 463 reviews.

Guests appreciate the fun vibe and large amount of entertainment and dining available right outside the hotel’s doors. Additionally, visitors liked the swiftness of the Skyliner, especially if they plan to spend a good chunk of time in Epcot or Hollywood Studios, and could walk to these theme parks if they desire.

Some guests didn’t like how big the resort is with a confusing layout and long walk to your room from the lobby. Others cited drawbacks such as the fact that you must go out to the Boardwalk for your dining options and that the hotel itself doesn’t have an eatery on the premises.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Walt Disney World visitors such as families and couples that want a hotel with a whimsical vibe near Disney’s top dining and nightlife, and close to two major theme parks.

We like: Being so close to the BoardWalk entertainment area with a wide variety of dining and entertainment options was convenient and fun.

We love (don’t miss this feature): Seeing the magicians and entertainers do their thing in the hotel’s lobby and on the BoardWalk. Staying here is mostly about the BoardWalk ease of access.

We think you should know: There aren’t dining options in the hotel itself, but there is plenty once you leave the hotel and venture onto the BoardWalk. Some rooms might feel underwhelming for the high price.

We’d do this differently next time: I’d spend more time exploring the BoardWalk, such as visiting the piano bar Jellyrolls or hitting the dance floor at the Atlantic Dance Hall, and I’d book a standard room so I’d feel less disappointed over the accommodations and price.

source Business Insider

The BoardWalk Inn and Villas is an ideal place for families, couples, and any visitors looking to stay somewhere in Disney with lots of action right outside of your hotel door. The whimsical touches in the public areas and main pool exude fun and playfulness, which is always a plus when on vacation, and this property uniquely stands out from a wide collection of Disney hotels and resorts.

Rooms are a bit dated, and not in the same charming way as the rest of the hotel’s nostalgia decor, but the addition of the Skyliner makes this hotel convenient for exploring Epcot and Hollywood Studios and adds value to the price. But if you’re planning to visit in peak season, book far in advance and expect to pay extra.