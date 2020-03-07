Disney’s new CEO is selling his $3.5 million home on 20 acres in California — see inside

caption Bob Chapek house. source Erin Pohl

Bob Chapek became Disney’s CEO in February, replacing longtime CEO Bob Iger.

Chapek is selling his Ventura County, California, estate, listed at $3.5 million.

The house has reportedly been on the market for about a year.

Bob Chapek just became the CEO of Disney, and he might be looking for a new home to go with his new role.

Chapek was named Bob Iger’s successor at Disney on February 25. His Ventura County, California estate is now for sale, asking $3.49 million. The 27-year veteran of Disney’s home has been on the market for over a year, according to realtor.com.

The home in Camarillo, California, is designed like a resort inspired by the Italian Renaissance. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and consists of 6,000 square feet on the 20-acre property.

The property at 13723 Nightsky Drive is listed with Erin Pohl of Coldwell Banker Realty.

See inside here.

The home is in the Lexington Hills development in Ventura County.

Iron gates and stone stone pillars topped with carriage lanterns open to the private road.

Within the gated development, the home has extra privacy.

The home itself is inspired by the Italian Renaissance, according to listing agent Erin Pohl.

A stucco exterior contributes to the Mediterranean feel.

Palm trees line the entryway to the house.

Walk through large French doors in the arched entryway.

Inside, the foyer has an iron and glass chandelier.

A stone alcove in the foyer can hold art or a display table.

The hallway from the foyer is the main artery of the house.

Step down from the main hallway into the living room.

A two-sided raised hearth fireplace and built-in bookcase are the focal point of the room.

The room also has sliding glass to the loggia.

The central fireplace separates the dining room from the living room.

The dining room has the other side of the same fireplace, plus a built-in wine storage wall.

Next to the living room, the dining room also has another set of glass doors with outdoor access.

Next is the family room, which is open to the kitchen and bar which Pohl calls “the heart of this home.”

Slab granite and pillars make the large living area cohesive.

The wine cellar is also set off this area.

Stonework and iron gates add an old-world feel.

The large center island is two-level, with one side for eating breakfast, while the other is set up for food preparation with a sink.

The wet bar also has an island with a sink.

The same granite continues across the kitchen and wet bar countertops.

The kitchen has custom cabinets and professional-quality appliances.

Finally, the space also houses the morning room, with a five-sided window overlooking the patio.

Back through the main hallway…

…the owner’s suite is also located on the main floor, with wood floors and a tray ceiling.

The suite has a sitting area and fireplace, and access to a private patio.

The three-sided fireplace is visible from the bedroom and sitting area.

Stone archways lead off the bedroom into the master bathroom and walk-in closet.

The bathroom has a large double vanity, a separate water closet, and bidet, plus cabinets for storage.

A deep soaking tub is surrounding by stone walls and columns.

The open shower has a stone bench, two shower-heads, and a window.

Outside is the large patio attached to the master suite.

It has room for a covered day bed…

…and a spa overlooking the hillside views.

Upstairs, there are more bedrooms.

The house has five additional bedrooms.

Each has an en-suite bathroom.

An Old Hollywood-inspired home theater is a highlight of the home.

Like a movie theater, the second row of chairs is even slightly elevated.

The house has everything, even a well-stocked home gym.

Portions of the 20-acre property closest to the house are finely landscaped.

Patios overlook the hillside, which is planted with vegetables and fruit trees.

The outdoor kitchen has a refrigerator and a built-in barbecue.

A table and couches provide outdoor seating.

Another spa sits above the pool, which is shaded by palm trees.

The multi-level pool area has plenty of places for seating.

The pool looks particularly stunning lit up at night.