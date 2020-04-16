8 Disney cocktails and coffee drinks you can make at home

caption Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has been bringing delicious specialty coffee drinks to guests of Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Vacation Club since 1995. source Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Disney is known for its unique, delicious, and photogenic beverage options.

Most vacationers can’t visit Disney without ordering their favorite drinks at least once.

Luckily, you don’t need to visit the parks to enjoy your favorite coffee drinks and cocktails.

Many Disney drinks are easy to make at home, and Disney’s bars and coffee kiosks like Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company and La Cava del Tequila are sharing the recipes on Instagram.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most Disney fans have that one food or drink from the theme park that makes them feel like they’re at “home” as soon as they take that first bite or sip.

Having that one special thing you have to order on every single Disney trip conjures up fond memories of past vacations.

With the parks currently closed, two of Disney’s popular refreshment locations are sharing their best recipes on Instagram so Disney lovers can recreate their favorite coffee drinks and cocktails at home.

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has been bringing delicious specialty coffee drinks to guests of Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Vacation Club since 1995. Joffrey’s has around 23 kiosks around the Disney parks and two mobile coffee trucks, the latter of which are currently serving free coffee and tea to healthcare providers and volunteers at Florida hospitals and COVID-19 testing sites.

Director of Marketing Giovanni Gutierrez told Insider of their decision to share their popular recipes online: “We wanted to contribute something positive. People are spending more time at home and they can’t pick up coffee or prepare it in the office, so it was really a perfect way to continue to engage with our fan base and let them enjoy our coffee from home.”

Joffrey’s started by sharing a classic cold brew recipe, because “anyone with a French press can really make a delicious cold brew,” though Gutierrez added that they plan to “continue getting more creative and even share some of our secret recipes.”

If you’re looking for something to enjoy after your morning cup of coffee, La Cava del Tequila, located in Epcot’s Mexico Pavilion, has been sharing recipe videos via Instagram Live for the past few weeks, as well as posts with the necessary ingredients for each.

Behind the virtual bar is La Cava del Tequila’s chief mixologist, Gustavo Ortega-Oyarzun. Ortega-Oyarzun’s recipes are simple enough to make at home, but the drinks go beyond the basics with flavored liqueurs, fruit purees, and fresh herb garnishes.

Here are eight Disney coffee drinks and cocktails you can make at home.

JOFFREY’S: Jamaican Me Crazy Cold Brew

caption Joffrey’s cold brew is easy to make at home.

Making your own cold brew requires more waiting than working, and, according to Gutierrez, it’s one of the easiest coffee drinks you can make. This at-home version of the popular Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew that is available at the Disney parks is made with Joffrey’s Jamaican Me Crazy flavored coffee blend, which Gutierrez told us has “a bit of a caramel flavor to it,” and water.

The only tools you’ll need to make Joffrey’s Jamaican Me Crazy Cold Brew are a French press, plastic wrap, and your refrigerator. After brewing your coffee, you’ll cover the French press in plastic wrap and let chill in the refrigerator for 14-24 hours. Once it has had time to fully concentrate, unwrap, slowly plunge the French press, and store the cold brew concentrate in a sealed jar. When you are ready for a jolt of caffeine, combine one part cold brew with three parts water or milk.

JOFFREY’S: Chai Tea Latte

caption Chai tea lattes are similar to traditional lattes, but made with tea instead of coffee.

Joffrey’s Chai Tea Latte is sweet, spicy, and surprisingly simple to make at home. You’ll only need a bag of chai tea, vanilla powder, and steamed milk. The slightly sweet vanilla balances out the strong chai spices without any added sugars.

After steeping your tea, just stir in the vanilla powder and steamed milk (which can be heated in the microwave if you don’t have a milk steamer), and enjoy.

JOFFREY’S: Iced Latte

caption Iced lattes are fully customizable by adding your favorite flavored syrups.

Joffrey’s Iced Latte recipe is another fan favorite and begins with a base of their delicious cold brew concentrate. Start with a tall glass of ice, add cold brew concentrate, cold milk, and any flavored syrups you like. Stir it all together and top with whipped cream, cookie crumbles, or even rainbow sprinkles.

If you don’t have access to flavored syrups, Joffrey’s has pulled together a few hacks for adding flavor to your coffee with ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen.

JOFFREY’S: Spring Forward Collins

caption This tea-based cocktail is bubbly and refreshing.

All of Joffrey’s tea-based beverages can be made with or without alcohol, including the fruity and floral Spring Forward Collins. For this refreshing cocktail, you’ll need Joffrey’s Blackberry Jasmine Green Tea, lemon juice, vodka (optional), hibiscus flavored syrup (or any fruit flavored syrup or extract you have on hand), club soda, and a lemon wheel or fresh blackberries for garnish.

To prepare, pour ingredients (minus any garnishes) into a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake, and strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish and enjoy!

LA CAVA DEL TEQUILA: Pineapple Coconut Margarita

La Cava del Tequila has a long menu of margaritas, but you can make some of them at home.

While most margarita recipes call for lime juice and orange liqueur, this unique pineapple and coconut spin from La Cava del Tequila’s mixologist, Gustavo Ortega-Oyarzun, uses coconut water, pineapple puree (for this, you can blend together canned pineapple rings or chunks with the included juice), turbinado syrup, and lemon juice and zest. Another slight divergence from the traditional margarita is the use of mezcal in place of tequila. Both spirits start with agave, but are made with different varieties of the desert plant, sourced in different regions of Mexico, and have different distilling methods.

To prepare this tropical cocktail, add all ingredients except lemon zest to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake, strain into an ice-filled glass, and garnish with lemon zest.

LA CAVA DEL TEQUILA: Maelstrom Margarita

This margarita pays homage to a favorite Disney attraction.

Longtime Disney World fans remember Maelstrom as a log flume ride that celebrated the history and mythology of Norway. It has since been replaced by the Frozen Ever After ride, but you can drown your sorrows with the Maelstrom Margarita – La Cava del Tequila’s tribute cocktail to the bygone attraction.

The ingredients for this fruity, spicy drink include tequila, mango puree (which can be made by blending ripe mango flesh), orange liqueur, a habanero pepper, and blueberries, basil, and/or mint for garnish. Prepare by adding all ingredients except garnishes to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake, strain into an ice-filled glass, and garnish with a few blueberries and mint or basil.

If you really want to recreate an evening drinking around Epcot, this drink is typically served in a Tajin chili powder-rimmed glass when it is made in the Disney parks.

LA CAVA DEL TEQUILA: Black Magic Margarita

The story behind the Black Magic Margarita is almost as much fun as the drink itself. This berry-licious bevvy was created by lifelong Disney fan, frequent Disney host, and actor Neil Patrick Harris.

Harris also happens to be a skilled magician, hence the name of the mystical drink. Ortega-Oyarzun makes this one with mezcal, blackcurrant liqueur, fresh blackberries and blueberries, mint leaves, agave, and ice.

To prepare, add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth – this drink is served frozen instead of over ice. Garnish with additional fresh mint leaves.

LA CAVA DEL TEQUILA: Mexican Sangria

Sangria, a wine-based beverage originating from Spain, traditionally consists of red wine, chopped fruit, and various other ingredients or spirits. This Mexican Sangria creation by Ortega-Oyarzun, however, adds tequila, orange and blackcurrant liqueurs, orange and grapefruit juice, soda (Sprite or Ginger Ale), cinnamon sticks, and chopped apples, oranges, and grapefruit.

To prepare, stir all ingredients together in a large pitcher. Cover and refrigerate for four to eight hours (the longer the better). Serve in a wine glass with frozen fruit or ice to keep it chilled.

Read more:

7 magical cocktails you can only find in Disney World

These are the 30 best drinks at Disney World

14 Disney theme-park dishes you can make at home