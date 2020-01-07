The creator of that viral Disney Instagram filter says the characters are randomly generated

caption Zelda Williams, the daughter of actor Robin Williams, received the genie when she tried out the viral filter. source Zelda Williams/Twitter

The creator of the viral Disney filter on Instagram has revealed to Insider that the characters are, in fact, randomly generated.

Digital creator Arno Partissimo told Insider in an email that there’s “no artificial intelligence” involved with the filter, and that “it’s totally random.”

Some users have been outraged after they’ve been matched with characters like Quasimodo while using the filter.

“People who are really angry have to just try it again, and it could be different,” Partissimo said.

The filter generates a Disney character whenever someone uses it in selfie mode on Instagram stories, matching fans with characters like Simba from “The Lion King” or Quasimodo from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” It quickly went viral, with celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Diplo, and Zelda Williams, the daughter of late actor Robin Williams, getting in on the action.

After Zelda was matched with the Genie from the 1992 animated version of “Aladdin,” some users suggested that the filter wasn’t as random as previously thought, seeing as her father famously voiced the character.

What are the chances? I like to imagine that was your dad's doing, making you laugh to this day! — Josh Smith (@jsmith070393) December 30, 2019

That's awesome. Divine intervention for that for sure. — Crazy James (@CrazyJamesAB) December 30, 2019

In general, reactions from Disney fans have been pretty positive, but some users have taken issue with the character they’ve been matched with.

the which Disney Instagram filter doesn’t work it said I wasn’t Hercules — Hunner Gunner (@itshuntxr) December 30, 2019

when the instagram disney character filter says im quasimodo pic.twitter.com/9GaS3p4ha3 — becky venus (@beckyvenus) December 31, 2019

I did the what disney character am I filter on Instagram and got Ursula. Bye — skylar (@taymmastan) December 31, 2019

Partissimo said that users who are peeved about their match just need to try the filter again.

“People who are really angry have to just try it again and it could be different,” he told Insider.