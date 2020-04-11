13 Disney theme-park dishes you can make at home

caption Disney sometimes serves its waffles with ice cream and chocolate syrup. source Chainapa/Shutterstock

Disney fans often agree that the company’s theme parks offer tons of delicious food.

For example, snacks like Dole Whip, Mickey-shaped waffles, and churros all have cult followings.

Thankfully, you don’t need to visit a Disney park to enjoy them.

Instead, many Disney dishes can be made using ingredients you probably already have in your home.

One thing that most Disney fans can agree on is that the company’s theme parks serve some delicious food.

There’s classic snacks like Dole Whip and Mickey-shaped waffles, and then there’s more obscure favorites, like the Kitchen Sink Dessert. Whichever you prefer, there’s a good chance that you don’t actually have to visit a Disney theme park to eat your favorite.

Here are 13 Disney dishes you can make using ingredients you probably already have at home.

Disney recently shared an 8-ingredient recipe to help you make its famous churros at home.

caption Disney theme parks are known for selling delicious churros in a wide variety of flavors.

The recipe calls for water, butter, salt, and cinnamon, as well as flour, eggs, sugar, and vegetable oil. As far as tools go, you’ll need a saucepan, piping bag, slotted spoon, and a stove top.

Step-by-step instructions to make the theme-park-inspired churros are available both on the Disney Parks Blog, and in a YouTube video posted by the company in 2018.

The company also shared a recipe inspired by its beloved Dole Whip.

caption Dole Whip is one of the most popular desserts at Disney World and Disneyland.

Dole Whip is a dairy-free, soft-serve treat made from pineapple and vanilla flavors. It can be found at Disneyland and Disney World, and is often served in various formats and flavors.

Now, thanks to Disney’s theme-park apps, you’re able to recreate the treat at home. All you’ll need is vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple, as well as a blender and star-tipped piping bag. The full recipe can be found on the Disneyland app, My Disney Experience.

Mickey-shaped Rice Krispies Treats are extremely easy to make at home.

caption Disney theme parks often sell these treats with various flavors and toppings.

If you’ve ever created homemade Rice Krispies Treats, you’ll need to follow the same recipe found on the back of the Kellogg’s cereal box.

The only difference here is that you’ll cut the mix into Mickey Mouse shapes instead of squares, and then dip them into a melted chocolate of your choosing. Sarah’s Bake Studio, a dessert blog, shared an in-depth recipe here.

So are Mickey-shaped waffles.

caption Disney sometimes serves its waffles with ice cream and chocolate syrup.

According to Picky Palette, a blog dedicated to family-friendly recipes, you can make Mickey-shaped waffles at home so long as you have a themed waffle maker. Various versions are available to purchase on the Shop Disney website, as well as through Target.

Of course, you’ll also need ingredients like melted butter, milk, flour, and vanilla extract. Picky Palette’s full recipe can be found here.

You’ll only need a few ingredients to make Mickey-shaped ice cream at home.

caption Few things are as equally sweet and refreshing as a Mickey Mouse ice-cream bar.

Disney recently started selling its famous Mickey bars – vanilla ice cream coated with a chocolate shell – in stores like Walmart and Target. If you prefer to make dessert yourself, however, Disney blog The Mommy Mouse Clubhouse created a recipe.

It calls for vanilla ice cream, chocolate chips, coconut oil, a large knife, parchment paper, popsicle sticks, and a Mickey-shaped cookie cutter. Detailed instructions can be found on the blog here.

Though you can get corn dogs just about anywhere, Disney fans swear by those served at the theme parks.

caption Corn dogs can be found at Disney theme parks in California and Florida.

The Stay at Home Chef, a food blog, created a 10-ingredient recipe to replicate Disney’s iconic corn dogs. Not only are the treats said to be delicious, but the recipe also makes enough food to have leftovers.

You’ll need vegetable oil, corn meal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and more. Check out The Stay at Home Chef’s recipe here.

Mickey-shaped beignets will add some sweetness to your breakfast.

caption Some Mickey beignets are served with flavored syrups.

Found at Disney World and Disneyland, Mickey-shaped beignets are a popular treat that combines fried dough with powdered sugar. Thankfully, baking blog The PKP Way created a recipe that allows you to enjoy the treat from home.

You’ll need water, yeast, granulated sugar, and vegetable shortening, as well as salt, heavy cream, flour, and an egg. For cooking instructions, visit The PKP Way here.

If you’re craving a Mickey-shaped pretzel, try making one from scratch.

caption Disney often serves Mickey-shaped pretzels with melted cheese.

Disney’s famous pretzels taste like most others on the market – sometimes they’re chewy, sometimes they’re crunchy, and they’re always covered in salt. But like many other snacks from the theme park, Disney’s version are shaped like Mickey Mouse.

Food blog The Disney Chef has a method for recreating the treats at home – which can be found here. You’ll need flour, salt, sugar, and yeast, in addition to water, salt, and melted butter.

Cake pops have recently become a staple of Disney theme-park snacks.

caption Disney theme parks typically sell cake pops in a wide range of colors and shapes.

To make the treats at home, you only need a few simple ingredients: cake mix, frosting, sprinkles, marshmallows, and chocolate chips. You’ll also need some equipment, like parchment paper, cake-pop sticks, and a cookie cutter.

For more details on how to recreate these Mickey-shaped cake pops, check out this recipe from Play Party Plan, a family-friendly lifestyle blog.

So have Disney-themed dome cakes.

caption This recipe requires some previous baking experience.

Across its theme parks, Disney offers various dome cakes inspired by various characters, films, and events. In 2016, however, the company shared a recipe for its classic Mickey Mouse design on YouTube.

Though this recipe isn’t for beginners, it can be made at home with the right ingredients and tools – which include mousse, cake, chocolate pearls, buttercream, glaçage, and more. Full baking instructions can be found here.

You can customize your own Mickey Apple by making one at home.

caption Disney’s classic Mickey Apples are covered in caramel, chocolate, and sprinkles.

Back in 2016, Disney released a step-by-step tutorial that helps fans make Mickey Apples at home. The video is free to watch on YouTube, and can be found here.

Though the desserts look complex, they’re actually pretty simple to make. Start by dipping an apple in caramel, make Mickey’s ears using marshmallows, then dip the entire dessert into melted chocolate. From there, you can decorate it however you see fit.

If you’re making food for the whole family, you might want to consider something as big as Disney’s Kitchen Sink Dessert.

caption Disney actually serves this dessert in a miniature “sink.”

A restaurant called Beaches and Cream at Disney World’s Beach Club Resort serves the Kitchen Sink Dessert. The dish comes in a silver bowl that resembles a sink, and contains hot fudge, fruit, ice cream, an entire can of whipped cream, and more.

The Disney Parks YouTube channel released a recipe video in 2011, which can be found here.

The Grey Stuff is a Disney fan favorite.

caption The Grey Stuff is served in various ways, including in cups and on cookies.

The Grey Stuff can only be purchased at Disney World’s Be Our Guest restaurant, and Disneyland’s Red Rose Tavern – that is, if you don’t make it from scratch at home.

Dessert blog Lil Luna created a recipe, which can be found here. To make it, you’ll need vanilla-pudding mix, milk, Oreos, cool whip, chocolate-pudding mix, and sprinkles.