Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is the most expensive hotel in Walt Disney World but the prime location next to Magic Kingdom, great dining and pools, and special park perks make staying here worth it

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the most famous and popular hotels in Walt Disney World for its storied reputation, proximity to the Magic Kingdom, and timeless elegance and beauty.

Nightly rates begin around $479 in low season, though that can regularly rise to around $661, making it one of the most expensive Walt Disney World Resorts.

Yet there’s plenty of reasons why it’s worth the splurge, including great perks and amenities that will appeal especially to Disney fans. I know, I’m one of them.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa has been a family favorite for decades. It’s also one of the most upscale, opulent, and expensive hotels within Walt Disney World.

Modeled after historic seaside resorts such as the Hotel Del Coronado in California, the Grand Floridian was one of the first major Disney resorts and pays homage to turn of the century grand Victorian homes.

Although the Magic Kingdom is just one monorail stop away, there’s plenty to do on property. The sprawling resort houses over 850 guest rooms, which are spread out among several buildings. There are two pools, a spa, organized activities, shopping, six restaurants, three bars, and one tearoom. When you’re ready to venture out, guests enjoy park perks like early entry, and also VIP airport access including transportation and the option to check your bags to your flight directly from the hotel.

So much draw also brings a higher price tag. The Grand Floridian is one of the most expensive hotels within the Walt Disney Resorts. A standard Outer Building Garden View room, their cheapest guest room, will generally cost between $479 to $661.

A theme park view will add another $60 to $100 per night, and suites are nearly twice as much as standard rooms.

My daughter and I stayed in a standard Outer Building Lagoon View room, which is the second tier up after the garden room. one of their entry-level offerings. It was comped for the purposes of review, but during the busy time I was there (a school holiday week and right before a RunDisney event), the room would have cost $635 per night.

And I would absolutely pay it to stay there again.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

caption The exterior is modeled after the famous Hotel Del Coronado in California. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is located right across the lagoon from the Magic Kingdom, which makes it a popular choice for those wanting to be near Disney’s main theme park.

The resort is a stunning sight with crisp white buildings topped with red roofs and Victorian balconies and decorative eaves.

I noticed vintage charm right away, with a pristine 1929 white Cadillac parked out front next to an antique buggy. Hotel employees, dressed in 1920s era costumes – complete with spats and gold pocket watches – greeted me with signature Disney friendliness.

caption The light-filled balconied lobby is absolutely stunning with soaring ceilings. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

Once inside, I felt as if I had taken a journey back in time.

I was welcomed by a pleasant rendition of ‘Let it Go’ from Disney’s ‘Frozen,’ but the tune wasn’t streaming from speakers; rather, it was being played live by a six-piece orchestra. This was just one of the unique touches that made the Grand Floridian such a whimsical favorite.

The lobby was a stunning light-filled space, steeped with elegance from stained glass windows and overflowing floral bouquets.

This is not a lobby that you rush through. It’s a place to gather, rest, and relax, and during my stay, the velvet couches and oversized chairs were filled with visitors from all over the world.

caption I made sure to sit and enjoy the music by the hotel’s band who played jazz classic as well as Disney hits. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

I didn’t need to go to the check-in counter as I had a Magic Band, which was part of my reservation, and a Disney feature that helps ensure a seamless stay.

Before our trip, we received complimentary Magic Bands synced with our My Disney Experience account, which is Walt Disney World’s comprehensive vacation planning app that can hold onto park tickets, charging privileges, and resort reservations.

When you book a room at a Walt Disney Resort, you receive complimentary Magic Bands for the entire party. Two days before our arrival, I checked in via the app, which activated my Magic Band to work as my room key.

If you don’t have a Magic Band handy when you go to your room, you can also use the My Disney Experience app to unlock your room.

The app also alerted us that our room was ready while we exploring Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios. The Magic Band system has drastically cut down on the lines at check-in as many people bypass it unless they have a specific question.

caption The furnishing felt classic, traditional, and well-appointed. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

Our Lagoon View room was an entry-level room, one step up from the bottom tier Garden View.

The room was a bit of a walk from the main building and located on the first floor in a separate structure. Each building has its own lobby with a sitting area and more fresh flowers. Although tastefully appointed, the individual lobbies were far more humble than the lavish main lobby.

We had our luggage delivered, taking advantage of Disney’s luggage transfer from our previous stay at another Disney hotel. That way, we could go out and enjoy the parks without the hassle of lugging our bags to the new digs. This was a huge perk, and if you’re switching properties while visiting Walt Disney World, take advantage.

Once we were settled in our room, we called to have our bags delivered. Jerry, the bellhop, was quick to arrive. This Grand Floridian veteran (he has been working at the resort for over 30 years) brought our bags, pointed out various room features, and before we knew it, thirty minutes had passed and we had made a new friend.

The Lagoon View room was large with classic furnishings and details that reminded me of other luxury hotels such as the Fairmont. Blue and ivory hues mixed with wood and gold accents for a distinctly Cinderella-type feel.

It was so classic, it could be seen as dated, especially the “Once Upon a Time” pillow on the couch from the ABC TV series that ended in 2018. But since the hotel is themed to be vintage, it made enough sense.

The room sleeps five and we had two queen-sized beds along with a sleeper sofa that folds out for an additional person. There was a large screen TV with many Disney channels, as well as free Wi-Fi.

The room, as well as the entire resort, was very clean. From the hallways to the lobby and courtyard, it seemed there were always groundskeepers tidying up the place.

caption I’m a big fan of the H20 products and always bring home the Sea Salt shower gel. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The bathroom was large with a vanity and a separate bathtub and toilet. The loud fan automatically turned on when I switched on the light, which was not ideal for middle of the night bathroom trips.

The toiletries were, as with all Disney properties, by H20. I’m a big fan of their products and always bring home the Sea Salt shower gel infused with Vitamin E and an invigorating green tea aroma. I always travel with a tube just in case I don’t like the soap in non-Disney hotels.

The mattress was the right amount of plush and firm to please all sleepers, with crisp white sheets and a soft, light blanket. I prefer to sleep with a bit of heft and fortunately, the closet had an extra pillow and blanket.

I slept well and the room was surprisingly quiet, except for one morning. Our room was right next to our building’s lobby, and a family opted to enjoy their breakfast there loudly and woke us up. Though, if we were farther away, we wouldn’t have heard them.

caption I really enjoyed the balcony we had, which overlooked the lagoon. It was a perfect place for morning coffee. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

I really enjoyed our balcony that overlooked the lagoon. In the morning, I made coffee in the in-room Keurig and sipped my first cup outside while enjoying the temperate morning weather.

While the room felt a bit dated, it was nicely appointed and comfortable. It wasn’t as luxe or impressive as the hotel’s common spaces, but the many on-site offerings, and ease of visiting the Magic Kingdom and Epcot made staying here feel worth it, even for the high price.

This is the kind of resort I’d splurge on for a special occasion such as a birthday or anniversary, and the upgrade from garden to a lagoon view makes the otherwise standard room feel more with it thanks to that idyllic view.

caption The hotel has two large pool areas, the Beach Pool and the Courtyard Pool. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

Disney seeks to entertain the whole family and there are places and activities at this hotel designed for every age. An adorable Alice in Wonderland themed water playground is great for toddlers, while high-end dining establishments delight adults, such as the AAA’s Five Diamond Award-winning Victoria & Albert restaurant.

The hotel has two large pool areas, the Beach Pool and the Courtyard Pool.

The Beach Pool is family-focused and features a water slide for kids and a bar for adults alongside the toddler splash pool. The pool has a zero-depth entry so you can wade in as you please as if you were at the beach.

Though, if you really prefer the latter, there’s also a white sand beach area next to the lagoon for sunbathing. Both pool areas were filled with families and kids splashing in the water with plenty of on-duty lifeguards.

The hotel also has a health club, basketball courts, and scenic jogging path. But with all the walking one does at Walt Disney World (I ended up walking 40 miles over the course of five days), a gym visit may be redundant.

caption After dinner, we were delighted by the casual fireworks viewing by the water’s edge. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

Entertainment includes live music in the lobby to a variety of activities for all ages, including morning yoga, nightly marshmallow roasts, outdoor movies, crafts, and boat rentals right off the resort’s dock.

After dinner, we were delighted by the casual fireworks viewing by the water’s edge. The resort pipes in a soundtrack to accompany the show, and it was a lovely way to end the day. You may also see the classic Electrical Water Pageant, a charming tradition that’s been gliding through the resort’s waters for decades.

On the second level of the main building, there are a variety of gift shops, including Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, Disney’s beauty parlor, where little ones receive makeover transformations into princesses and pirates. I loved seeing the little girls freshly done up like Belle, Cinderella, and Ariel.

caption I was impressed by their newest bar, the Enchanted Rose, a sophisticated homage to “Beauty and the Beast” with craft cocktails, some of which are mixed tableside. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

But it’s not all for kids. I was impressed by the hotel’s newest bar, the Enchanted Rose, a sophisticated homage to “Beauty and the Beast” with craft cocktails, some of which are mixed tableside. I indulged in their Sunny Margarita, which featured top-shelf spirits – as well as my name.

The Grand Floridian is famous for its haute cuisine establishment Victoria & Albert’s that has earned many awards and routinely tops local best restaurant lists.

There’s also the Mediterranean-inspired Cítricos, and the seafood restaurant Narcoossee’s.

For more casual dining, Gasparilla Island Grill is a quick-service spot for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night snacks. I went there each morning and was impressed with their oatmeal and yogurt bar.

caption For a bit of pomp and circumstance, the Garden View Tea Room offers afternoon tea and the over the top Disney’s Perfectly Princess Tea. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

One of the most popular dining options for families is 1900 Park Fare, with character dining for breakfast, brunch, and dinner.

For a bit of pomp and circumstance, the Garden View Tea Room offers afternoon tea and the over the top Disney’s Perfectly Princess Tea that includes music, dancing, story time, and unique gifts.

Make sure to book your dining far in advance since hot spots such as Victoria & Albert’s and 1900 Park Fare book up far in advance.

One other amenity I found very useful was Resort Airline Check-in. Instead of keeping our bags at the Bell Desk while we enjoyed our last day at the parks, the hotel was able to check our suitcases directly through to the airport and even gave us our boarding passes.

Another helpful perk was the free shuttle – The Magical Express – to and from the Orlando airport. You’ll need to call Disney to arrange this service.

caption You can travel to the Magic Kingdom by boat. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The Grand Floridian is centrally located, especially if you plan on spending a major chunk of time at the Magic Kingdom. The Monorail stops at the Grand Floridian, and the Magic Kingdom is just one stop away. You can also travel to the Magic Kingdom via the boat that connects nearby resorts with the theme park.

Tip: Take the Monorail to the Magic Kingdom and at the end of the day, take the boat back to the resort. That way, you’re the first stop in both directions.

Getting to Epcot is also relatively easy and just requires a quick Monorail transfer. Other theme parks like Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and water parks are reachable by Disney’s bus system. All Disney transportation is complimentary.

For a change of scenery, the tropical-themed Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is a short walk away.

Disney’s Grand Floridian has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor with 5,230 reviews and holds a Certificate of Excellence. On Expedia, the Grand Floridian also has a 4.5 out of 5 with 1,212 reviews.

Guests appreciate the elegance and vintage theme, as well as the wide variety of dining and entertainment available at the resort. Those who plan to spend a lot of time at the Magic Kingdom love that it’s so close to the action.

Some guests who were more interested in Hollywood Studios or the Animal Kingdom weren’t thrilled with the long bus rides to those parks.

As the hotel is one of the most expensive resorts at Walt Disney World, guest expectations are high, especially when partnered with Disney’s reputation for excellent customer service. So while most comments are positive, those who had issues seem to be due to a variety of isolated instances, instead of common occurrences.

Who stays here: Families looking for a classy, sophisticated hotel for their Disney World adventure and are happy to splurge on a special trip, and couples seeking a more romantic hotel option within the parks.

We like: The tasteful Victorian touches including employee costumes, the stunning architecture, and the band playing jazz standards and Disney classics.

We love (don’t miss this feature): The hotel’s newest lounge, the Enchanted Rose, is a must-visit. I loved the subtle details paying homage to “Beauty and the Beast,” and the cocktails were delicious.

We think you should know: If you anticipate spending much of your time at the Magic Kingdom, the hotel’s location makes it really easy to get there. It’s just one monorail stop or one boat ride away. It’s not as close to other parks and requires a long drive.

We’d do this differently next time: We’d take advantage of the magic hours, where hotel guests are able to enter the parks before and sometimes after the general public. But we were so comfortable in the hotel it was hard to leave.

Although Disney’s Grand Floridian is one of the most expensive resorts in Walt Disney World, it is also one of the most worthy splurges for a special occasion. It’s only slightly more costly than other Disney resorts making the difference in price minimal in low season.

The rooms may feel dated to some, especially given the high price. But what you’re paying for is the whole resort experience rather than just the room, with theme park perks, great pools and dining, and a prime position close to the Magic Kingdom.