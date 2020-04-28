I made Disney’s Dole Whip recipe and found the key to the perfect texture is putting it in the freezer

caption I wasn’t about to give up on this cult-favorite dessert. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Disney shared the recipe for its park favorite snack, Dole Whip.

The recipe only requires three ingredients: vanilla ice cream, frozen pineapple, and pineapple juice.

I tried to make it at home, but I wasn’t able to nail the dessert just by following the instructions.

My Dole Whip came out too thin and runny, so I had to improvise and stick it in the freezer in order to get it solid.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Visitors at Disney Parks love the frozen, pineapple-flavored Dole Whip. The soft-serve snack first became available at Disneyland’s Tiki Bar in 1986. Now, Dole-curious parkgoers can also find it at Aloha Isle at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

I’ve never tried the pineapple treat from the park myself, but I’ve been hearing a lot about it from my colleagues over the past few months. When I heard Disney released the recipe, I jumped on the chance to make it myself and finally give the stuff a try.

Disney is one of many brands that have posted recipes posted online for fans to make at home. But since the parks are temporarily closed, the people behind the land of make-believe have been dishing up more and more recipes from the parks on the Disney blog.

After following this Disney recipe to a T, I think it’s missing one key step: Freeze before serving. Here’s what my own quest for the perfect at-home Dole Whip was like.

The recipe seemed simple enough: vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple chunks.

caption Disney’s ingredient list (left) and my ingredient haul (right).

I kept an eye out for frozen pineapple chunks whenever I made my scheduled trips to the grocery store. It took a few tries, but I finally found a bag.

If I didn’t find them, I was going to try and use pre-cut pineapple. (Since hindsight is 20/20 and all, I think non-frozen pineapple may have actually worked better for this experiment.)

The recipe calls for one “big” scoop of vanilla ice cream. I started out by measuring what I thought was one big scoop, four ounces of pineapple juice, and two cups of frozen pineapple chunks.

The instructions say to just dump it all in a blender and flip the switch. I was then supposed to “blend until smooth,” but some of the pineapple chunks refused to break down.

caption Step one was to add ingredients to the blender and step two was to blend until smooth.

The recipe card says the mixture is supposed to get smooth, but no matter how much I pushed those chunks toward the blade, some of them held their ground as solid pieces.

The consistency of the mixture seemed more like a smoothie than ice cream, but I kind of expected that.

What I didn’t expect was for the mixture to melt as quickly as it did. I added more ice cream and blended again. Just to keep you in the loop, I had now used around one-third of the pint.

After it’s blended, you can put the mixture into a star-tipped piping bag if you have one. I didn’t, so I used a plastic bag.

caption Mine did not come out like the illustration.

Adding another scoop of ice cream definitely got the mixture to be a little thicker, but it still wasn’t solid enough to squeeze through a piping bag.

So I tried again, adding another couple of spoonfuls of ice cream – totaling around half a pint.

I blended again and poured it back into the plastic bag. I prepared the bag so meticulously by making a small, V-shaped cut on its corner so that it would pipe out like the star-shaped soft-serve machines – theoretically at least.

It didn’t work. The mixture was still way too thin and drippy, and it just came pouring out into the bowl without any shape or visible form.

The un-blended pineapple chunks blocked the hole in the bag and made it more difficult to maneuver.

I was a little disappointed, but I wasn’t about to give up.

Since it was still too thin, I added even more ice cream and tried again. It helped, but not enough.

caption It tasted good, but it looked weird.

At this point, I had used up nearly three-quarters of a pint – a lot more than “one big scoop.”

While adding more did help the situation at first, the fix was only temporary. It was still too soupy to be piped, and I couldn’t even scoop it up from the bowl properly with my spoon.

How was I messing this up?

I was getting frustrated because I couldn’t understand how anyone could get this to work.

caption I followed the directions to a T.

All I had to do was blend three ingredients together. That was it. This was really rocking my confidence.

Back to the blender I went.

And there, I had a pair of giant brown eyes looking up at me from a step stool just waiting for the treat to be ready. My 3-year-old niece couldn’t wait to help out with this one.

She was so patient and excited, but I just couldn’t get the three-ingredient, three-step recipe right. (She didn’t actually say anything about it, but I felt the impatience growing inside her as I repeatedly said, “No, not ready yet! I’m just going to try one more thing.”)

I grabbed the spoon again and again and thought, “Come on! Get it together. You can do this.”

I figured I’d try and put the one-quarter-filled blender into the freezer. I thought that maybe, just maybe, it would freeze the perfect amount. It worked!

caption My attempt at a swirl (right).

Historically, every time I’ve put something in the freezer to get it to be the right consistency, the tactic has completely backfired.

This time, though, it worked! After around three and a half hours, I took the Dole Whip out and used a spoon to scoop it back into the bag.

This time, it had more of a true ice cream consistency and I was able to push it out into a swirl shape. Success!

I think this would have been less frustrating if the recipe had suggested freezing the mixture before serving.

caption Not too shabby!

This one little tweak in the process made all the difference. I was able to pipe it out, eat it with a spoon, and even save it in the freezer for the next day.

All in all, the treat was great. If you like the flavor of pineapple, this is a great dessert for you, and it’s really easy for kids to help out with. They can take care of steps one and two – loading the ingredients into the blender and pushing the blend button – while you take on the piping responsibility.

If you’re not a pineapple lover, you can make it with pretty much any frozen fruit and an accompanying fruit juice.

While the Dole Whip served in the park is slightly different (it’s a vegan treat), this at-home version helped me see why so many people are fans of the stuff. A bonus: My niece loved it.