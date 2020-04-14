Disney Plus edited ‘Splash’ to hide a character’s bare butt and people think it looks ridiculous

caption Disney Plus’ version of the 1984 movie “Splash” has some edits to the original. source Touchstone/Disney Plus

The Disney Plus version of the Tom Hanks’ film “Splash” makes some noticeable edits to the original.

Fans noticed extra digital hair is added onto Daryl Hannah to cover her backside at around 24 minutes into the movie.

If you compare the Disney Plus version to the original 1984 film, other scenes with Hannah are zoomed into or blurred to rid of her butt.

If you watch “Splash” on Disney Plus, it may play a little differently than you remembered.

The 1984 Tom Hanks’ starring movie about a man who falls in love with a mermaid, Madison (Daryl Hannah), has a few edits from the original film to hide Hannah’s butt when showed briefly in a few scenes.

Allison Pregler first pointed out the biggest edit in the film, which shows the addition of digital hair to completely cover Hannah’s behind as she dives into the ocean.

Insider confirmed the change to the 1984 original film on the streaming service. It’s a bit of a puzzling revision given that the original film also covers most of Hannah’s backside in the same scene.

Here’s a look at the Disney Plus version of the film versus the unedited movie available for rent and purchase on YouTube:

caption The Disney Plus edit of “Splash.” source Disney Plus/Touchstone, Insider composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

People seem a bit confused over the Disney Plus edit, remarking that it probably would have been fine if the edit wasn’t so noticeable. Instead, it sticks out like a sore thumb.

That’s not the only edit to the film.

The Disney Plus version of the Touchstone film begins with a disclaimer saying the film has been edited from its original version for “content.”

caption This is the message that accompanies “Splash” when it starts on Disney Plus. source Disney Plus

If you compare the Disney Plus stream with the original, you’ll see that other moments in the film are cropped, blurred, or slightly edited. Another major moment in the film that’s changed in the movie on Disney Plus is when Madison first appears at the Statue of Liberty fully nude.

The Disney Plus version carefully blurs and edits Madison climbing over a rail and walking towards a crowd of people. We’ve added black bars to the original versions of the movie below. You can see how the Disney Plus edit has zoomed in on part of the frame on the lower image.

caption You can see the Disney Plus edit blurs out Madison as she climbs over a rail and then zooms onto the top half of her back in the following scene. source Touchstone/Disney Plus

Why does “Splash” edit the nudity in the film?

Bob Iger, who has recently reasserted control of Disney after stepping down as CEO, has previously said that Disney Plus will be home to family-friendly programming. The brief nudity may be seen as inappropriate if the streaming service is easily accessible to younger children who may be searching the app on their own without adult supervision.

But even without the censorship, “Splash” was already rated PG.

If the nudity is really that large of an issue, Disney could easily put the full, unedited title to stream on Hulu, which it also owns.

Insider has reached out to Disney Plus for comment.