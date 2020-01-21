Disney Plus is finally coming to the UK and Europe on March 24, bringing ‘The Mandalorian’ and Baby Yoda with it

caption “The Mandalorian” has been a smash success for Disney Plus. source Lucasfilm

Disney has announced a launch date for its dedicated streaming service Disney Plus in Europe.

Disney Plus will be coming to the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland in late March.

Subscription fees will be marginally more expensive than a US subscription at the current exchange rate, coming to £5.99 monthly or £59.99 annually in the UK.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney’s streaming service Disney Plus is finally launching in Europe.

Disney Plus will be coming to the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24, bringing with it Disney’s huge roster of film, TV shows, and original content like the smash-hit Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” which quickly claimed the title of most in-demand TV show in the US after its debut and introduced Baby Yoda to the world.

caption Baby Yoda is the breakout hit from ‘The Mandalorian.’ source Lucasfilm

Since it launched in November last year, Disney Plus has only been available in the US.

The subscription prices have been set at £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 per year. This makes a UK subscription for Disney Plus marginally more costly than in the US, where it costs $6.99 (£5.36) per month.

Disney Plus is jostling for space with established streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Netflix has been established in the UK since 2012, and Prime Video followed two years later in 2014. The streaming service will offer a large roster of Disney content, including its back catalogue of classic animations as well as content from Pixar, Marvel, and the Star Wars universe.

Do you work at Disney Plus? Got a tip? Contact this reporter via email at ihamilton@businessinsider.com or iahamilton@protonmail.com. You can also contact Business Insider securely via SecureDrop.