Disney is postponing ‘Mulan’ and 2 other movies because of the coronavirus

caption “Mulan” will no longer be released on March 27. source Disney

Disney is postponing the release of “Mulan,” “The New Mutants,” and “Antlers.”

In a statement to Insider, the studio said it’s delaying the films “out of an abundance of caution.”

The studio is looking at new potential release dates for 2020.

“Mulan,” “New Mutants,” and “Antlers” join the increasing list of movies affected by the coronavirus.

Disney is postponing the upcoming release of three of its films amid concerns over the coronavirus.

“As you know this has been a rapidly evolving situation and I wanted to make you aware that we are postponing the releases of ‘Mulan,’ ‘The New Mutants,’ and ‘Antlers’ out of an abundance of caution,” said Disney in a statement to Insider. “We truly believe in the moviegoing experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date.”

“Mulan” was originally set for a March 27 release date. The remake of Disney’s 1998 animated movie follows Hua Mulan as she takes her father’s place in war.

Director Niki Caro released a message to fans on Instagram after the announcement.

It reads:

Dear Mulan fans,

Making this film has been one of the most satisfying and exhilarating experiences of my entire career, and I’ve been so fortunate to be on this journey with some of the best cast and crew in the business – people who truly embody the attributes of Loyal, Brave, and True. We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of MULAN for now. Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe. Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together #mulan #yifei_cc #loyalbravetrue

With love, Niki Caro

The second two releases “New Mutants,” an “X-Men” spinoff, and “Antlers,” a horror film starring Keri Russell, were set to release in April. Disney acquired the latter two films from 20th Century Fox in 2019.

caption Maisie Williams stars in “New Mutants.” source Fox

“New Mutants” has been pushed back several times in the past. It was originally set for a 2018 release before initial delays.

Disney’s decision to push back three of its next theatrical releases comes after Universal’s decision to push back the ninth installment of “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, “F9,” to next year and Paramount Pictures’ decision to postpone its March releases of “A Quiet Place II” and “The Lovebirds” Thursday.

The films are a few of the many movies that have been impacted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney held the world premiere for the film Monday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which Insider attended. Early reactions to the film have been overwhelmingly positive.

It’s certainly one of Disney’s best live-action remakes to date, if not the best.

It’s little surprise Disney would postpone “Mulan.” It has the potential to be one of the studio’s biggest hits of the year, let alone one of the largest box-office wins of the year.

caption After a huge box-office year with seven movies grossing over $1 billion, Disney is considering what to do with one of its largest potential money makers of 2020. source Disney

After Disney had seven movies cross $1 billion at the box office last year, it doesn’t have many sure-fire wins in 2020.

Disney has “Mulan” and May’s “Black Widow,” but neither are instant billion-dollar theatrical releases in the way that 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” or “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” were for being big sequels or “The Lion King” was a big winbecause of the brand nostalgia.

In addition, “Mulan” faces an uphill climb at the box office due to backlash from those who are boycotting the film after lead actress Liu Yifei backed the Hong Kong police in the city’s protests last year.

Disney will want to make sure both films are in a prime release date.

Several people working inside Hollywood told Insider Thursday the effects of the coronavirus pandemic could affect the entertainment business well into 2021 and beyond.