Disney shared the recipe for its famous ‘Grey Stuff’ from ‘Beauty and the Beast’

caption “The Grey Stuff” is served at Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”-themed cafes. source Disney

Disney has shared the recipe for its beloved “Grey Stuff.”

The dish is usually served at Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”-themed cafes and is essentially a whipped cookies and cream pudding served on top of a cookie.

The name refers to a lyric in “Be Our Guest.”

Here’s how to make it yourself.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While you may not be able to bring all the attractions and characters of Disney Parks to your home, there’s one aspect of the fun family day out you can easily recreate: the food.

Disney has shared numerous recipes of the most popular dishes from its parks around the world, from cookie fries to grilled cheese.

But if there’s one that “Beauty and the Beast” fans will surely want to make, it’s “The Grey Stuff.”

source Disney

For those of you scratching your heads at the mysterious name, allow us to remind you of the wonderful lyrics from “Be Our Guest:”

“Be our guest Be our guest Put our service to the test Tie your napkin ’round your neck, cherie And we provide the rest Soup du jour Hot hors d’oeuvres Why, we only live to serve Try the grey stuff, it’s delicious Don’t believe me? Ask the dishes.”

Anyone who has tried “The Grey Stuff” will surely be able to join the dishes in attesting that it is, indeed, delicious.

Served in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”-themed cafes, it’s essentially a whipped cookies and cream pudding, served on top of a cookie.

Here’s how to make it, according to the official recipe:

Ingredients

1½ cups milk

3.4 oz instant vanilla pudding mix

15 cookies and cream sandwich cookies

8 oz whipped topping

1 tbsp instant chocolate pudding mix

Scalloped cookies

Directions

Pour 1 1/2 cups of milk in a mixing bowl. Add 3.4 oz of instant vanilla pudding mix, and whisk until smooth. Take 15 cookie and cream sandwiches and place them in your food processor, puree until cookies are finely ground. Add the pureed cookies to the original mix. Stir with a spoon until ingredients are fully mixed. Add 8 oz of whipped topping and 1 tablespoon of instant chocolate pudding mix. Stir all ingredients until fully mixed. Take mix and put in refrigerator. Chill to thicken. Place your mix (“grey stuff”) into a piping bag. Put aside. Take a scalloped cookie and spread grey stuff with piping bag. Enjoy your very own grey stuff, because, as Lumiere says, “It’s delicious!”

Read more:

Disney shared the official recipe for its beloved plant-based cookie fries for you to make at home

17 Disney theme-park dishes you can make at home

Disney released the recipe for its famous grilled cheese so fans can make it at home