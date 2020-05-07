Disney shared a recipe for Tonga Toast that’s stuffed with bananas and topped with cinnamon sugar, and it’s perfect for Mother’s Day

caption Disney released the recipe for Tonga Toast, a delicious breakfast treat. source Disney Parks Blog/Facebook

Disney released its famous Tonga Toast recipe on Wednesday.

The breakfast treat, which has been available at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort since 1971, is made with deep-fried sourdough toast that’s stuffed with bananas and topped with cinnamon sugar.

Tonga Toast is one of many recipes from Disney Parks the company has released in recent weeks.

One of the best parts of staying on a Disney property is the delicious food available around the clock. Most Disney hotels serve three meals a day, and whether the food is available through buffet or dining service, you’re bound to leave with a full stomach.

If you’re craving a Disney meal, you’ll be happy to know you can enjoy one of its most iconic breakfasts at home.

The Disney Parks Blog just released the recipe for Tonga Toast, a sugary breakfast treat the whole family will love

The breakfast dish has been served at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, a hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort, since 1971. It’s currently served at both the Kona Cafe and Capt. Cook’s, according to the Blog.

The sweet treat is a twist on French toast. To make the dish, sourdough toast is stuffed with bananas before being battered and deep-fried. And as if that wasn’t enough, the finished product is topped with cinnamon sugar.

The breakfast would be delicious at any time, but it would be perfect to serve on Mother’s Day, which is coming up on Sunday.

The recipe only calls for nine ingredients, and it will serve four people.

The version served at the park typically serves larger groups according to the Disney Parks Blog, but the serving of four that the at-home recipe calls for should be plenty for your Mother’s Day gathering.

The Tonga Toast will be easiest to make if you have a deep fryer handy, but you can make it work with a large pot as well. You can see the full recipe on the Disney Parks Blog here.

There are many ways to bring the magic of Disney home at the moment

The Tonga Toast is just one of many park recipes Disney has released in recent weeks, with fans now able to make famous foods like churros, a Dole Whip, beignets, and more from the comfort of home.

And if you’re not in a cooking mood, you can check out Magic Moments, Disney’s new website dedicated to providing kids and adults alike with activities they can do at home. You can enjoy recordings of Disney parades and rides without leaving the house as well.

You can learn more about Disney’s at-home offerings on the Disney Parks Blog here.