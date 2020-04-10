Disney has shared how to make its famous Dole Whip at home, and it only requires 3 ingredients

caption Disney Parks has revealed how to make its famous Dole Whip at home. source Disney Parks

Disney Parks has revealed the recipe for a Dole Whip, one of the most famous snacks to grace Disneyland.

The recipe only requires three ingredients: vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple chunks.

You simply mix the ingredients together into a blender, then put the mixture into a “star-tipped piping bag” to make that iconic Dole Whip swirl.

The recipe comes just days after Disney revealed how to make its famous churros.

There are few Disney treats as popular as the beloved Dole Whip, and now you can make it in the comfort of your own home.

Disney Parks has released the recipe for its soft-serve snack on the Disneyland app, My Disney Experience, and families will be happy to learn that it only needs three ingredients.

caption Disney’s Dole Whip recipe only requires three ingredients. source My Disney Experience

To begin, combine one “big” scoop of vanilla ice cream with four ounces of pineapple juice and two cups of frozen pineapple chunks in a blender.

caption First, you need to put all three ingredients into a blender. source My Disney Experience

Blend the mixture until it’s “smooth,” then put it in a “star-tipped piping bag” to make that iconic Dole Whip swirl.

caption Simply blend until the mixture is “smooth.” source My Disney Experience

If you don’t have a piping bag and don’t want to make a trip to the store, don’t worry! Parchment paper can be used as an alternative, as can plastic sandwich bags.

caption You’ll need a piping bag to recreate the iconic Dole Whip swirl. source My Disney Experience

While Dole pineapple juice has been served at Disneyland since 1975, the Dole Whip didn’t actually make its debut until 1986.

The cult-favorite snack was introduced at Disneyland’s Adventureland area, where it can still be found today – along with Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Disney Parks released the Dole Whip recipe just days after revealing how to make its famous churros on the Disney Parks Blog.

The eight-ingredient recipe, which includes step-by-step instructions, simply requires eggs, butter, salt, cinnamon, flour, sugar, water, and vegetable oil. All you’ll need in the kitchen is a stovetop, saucepan, slotted spoon, and piping bag.

caption Disney shared the recipe for its popular churros. source Disney Parks

While both Disneyland and Walt Disney World remain closed indefinitely, creative fans are finding numerous ways to bring Disney magic to their own homes.

Some Disney lovers have recreated their favorite rides using ordinary household objects, while others have shown how you can virtually stroll through the parks with the help of YouTube tours. You can even relive your favorite firework shows online.

Disney has also released a brand new website to offer activities for families who are cooped up inside.

Disney Magic Moments features drawing tutorials, singalongs, and even storytime with John Stamos.